The 9 Best Holiday Food Items At World Market
For a varied selection of unusual foods from around the globe under one roof, it can be hard to beat World Market. This chain of discount home goods stores seems to have an especially excellent food selection during the holiday season, giving shoppers a nearly unparalleled amount of variety.
Mince pies? Gingerbread wafers? Chocolate-filled candy canes? All this and more can be found among World Market's oodles of holiday food items. Some items come from known holiday brands like Walker's or Lindt, companies whose products can be found in many stores. But others are World Market exclusives. And all of them are memorably delicious, whether for yourself or as a gift.
But perhaps the best thing about the holiday food items at World Market is their affordability. Keeping in theme with the rest of the store's offerings, none of the seasonal snacks, drinks, and treats herein will break the bank.
Nyakers gingersnaps tin
Reusable cookie tins are almost as traditional a part of winter holiday celebrations as the cookies themselves. This metal cylinder suggests seasonal celebrations with its color scheme but is styled to fit in year-round, which is unusual for collectible holiday cookie containers. Inside are approximately 150 deliciously thin ginger snaps made by a family-owned company with clove, cinnamon, and real ginger. Snack on them all season long, then use the container for 2026 and beyond.
Lindt mini milk chocolate holiday teddy bears
Lindt is one of the big chocolate brands with the highest quality ingredients, but it doesn't stop at high-end cocoa beans. Nearly all Lindt chocolate is made extra-smooth by a days-long heating, stirring, and aeration process called conching — one that Lindt invented. These Holiday Teddy Bears carry that signature silky Lindt texture, and are individually wrapped and labeled for easy gifting, but nobody's stopping you from eating them yourself.
Wicklein dark chocolate citrus gingerbread cookies
Gingerbread is a traditional part of winter holiday celebrations, but you probably haven't had dark chocolate lemon-lime gingerbread before. These fruits form the backbone of a citrusy filling inside each piece of gingerbread, which is then coated in decadent dark chocolate. The chewy cookies come in shapes vaguely resembling hearts and snowflakes and go great with hot beverages like coffee or drinking chocolate.
World Market panettone ground coffee
A World market exclusive, this ground coffee is imbued with flavor notes inspired by panettone, a traditional Italian Christmas delicacy that fills a similar role as fruitcake, only lighter and more airy. This light roast tastes buttery rich, with a soft creaminess and hint of candied fruits, just like the Christmas bread.
Walker's luxury mince pies
The strange and usually untold story of mince pies begins thousands of years ago in the Middle East with traditional pastries of chopped meat, dried fruit, and spices, which migrated to England during the Crusades. Modern mincemeat is a uniquely British Christmastime tradition, one that can be enjoyed in the form of these luxury mince pies from Walker's. Modern mince pies are typically meatless, though they often contain the meat product suet — but these do not, and are 100% vegetarian friendly.
Melville peppermint chocolatey cookie stirrers
Candy spoons are a sleeper hit during the holiday season, as shown by the edible chocolate stirring spoons that are one of the best white elephant gifts you can buy at Dollar Tree. These peppermint chocolatey cookie stirrers strike a similar note, except they're meant to be enjoyed alongside your hot beverage of choice rather than fully dissolve into it. And their crunchy peppermint dusting atop chocolate-coated crispy wafers rolls should be a pleasant pairing with many hot chocolates, teas, coffees, and more.
Loacker Quadratini gingerbread wafer cookies
Wafer cookies are a mainstay of stores like World Market, and can be reliably found in a variety of flavors. But for all the vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, or lemon wafers out there, gingerbread is a puzzlingly rare choice. Especially because it's so satisfying. These Quadratini gingerbread wafers come in tiny cubes layered with gingerbread-spiced cream. Flavors of cardamom, ginger, coriander, cinnamon, and more warm the palate amid delicious crispy wafer layers — but this seasonal variety is limited-time only.
Zentis marzipan potatoes
At first glance it may look like a bucket of small potatoes, but don't judge a spud by its skin. These are actually cocoa-dusted balls of marzipan, a sweet, creamy concoction made of sugar, almonds, and corn sweetener. The potato-looking chocolate-almond treats are a winter holiday tradition in Germany, especially for cookie platters, and come to World Market by way of Zentis, a German food company.
Hammond's chocolate-filled candy cane
Candy canes have clearly earned their place among the confectionary hall of fame, but the classic versions can feel a bit dated in the modern candy landscape. These chocolate-filled candy canes are unlike most other candy canes on the market. A creamy chocolate filling complements the crisp peppermint exterior for a new take on classic flavors, exclusively available at World Market.