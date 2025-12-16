The 9 Best Holiday Food Items At World Market

For a varied selection of unusual foods from around the globe under one roof, it can be hard to beat World Market. This chain of discount home goods stores seems to have an especially excellent food selection during the holiday season, giving shoppers a nearly unparalleled amount of variety.

Mince pies? Gingerbread wafers? Chocolate-filled candy canes? All this and more can be found among World Market's oodles of holiday food items. Some items come from known holiday brands like Walker's or Lindt, companies whose products can be found in many stores. But others are World Market exclusives. And all of them are memorably delicious, whether for yourself or as a gift.

But perhaps the best thing about the holiday food items at World Market is their affordability. Keeping in theme with the rest of the store's offerings, none of the seasonal snacks, drinks, and treats herein will break the bank.