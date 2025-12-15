The Luxurious Fruit That Has Been Spotted On Aldi Shelves
One reason why Aldi shoppers love the discount grocer so much is because of the high-quality and even fancy items that they can find for an affordable price. Among some of the most surprising items to make it onto the store's shelves are Amarena Fabbri cherries in syrup, which have started to create a bit of a stir on social media.
If you're not in the loop, Fabbri is an Italian brand that started in 1905 as a liqueur producer and distributor. The wife of founder Gennaro Fabbri, Rachele, created a recipe in 1915 called "marena con frutto," which is now known as Amarena Fabbri. It's a syrup made with pitted and semi-candied black cherries, and the fruits are carefully selected. With a recipe that remains unchanged and passed down through the generations, these syrupy cherries are highly sought-after for their unparalleled and distinct flavor.
In the past, Amarena Fabbri have been the fancy cherries you should be picking up at Costco, where it is sometimes sold in 35-ounce jars for around $20. Now, they're even more accessible as a December 2025 Aldi find you need for the holidays because you won't need a membership. Aldi's 14.1-ounce jars of Amarena Fabbri cherries in syrup are priced at just $8.99 (about 64 cents per ounce), a great value compared to the nearly 21.2-ounce jars available from Fabbri for about $15 (around 71 cents per ounce), not including shipping.
What can you do with Amarena Fabbri cherries?
As originally intended, Amarena Fabbri cherries are a creative fruit garnish to take your martini to the next level. You can use them to not only flavor your cocktails and mocktails but also make them beautiful. Some examples of Amarena Fabbri compatible cocktails for any time of the year include a cherry blossom, sangria, and spritz.
However, these fancy cherries are an impactful ingredient that you can also add to ice cream or gelato, pair with cheeses on a charcuterie board, mix into salads, and pour onto pancakes or waffles. You can even add them to all kinds of baked goods, such as cherry crumble, thumbprint cookies, chocolate cake or brownies, and even loaf cake.
If you're willing to share the Amarena Fabbri cherries you find, they could be one of the best stocking stuffers you can get at Aldi this December. It's a gift that keeps on giving because the jars that they come in are so cute and reusable. Check the canned fruit area if you can't find them in the Aldi Finds section of your store.