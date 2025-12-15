The Luxurious Fruit That Has Been Spotted On Aldi Shelves

One reason why Aldi shoppers love the discount grocer so much is because of the high-quality and even fancy items that they can find for an affordable price. Among some of the most surprising items to make it onto the store's shelves are Amarena Fabbri cherries in syrup, which have started to create a bit of a stir on social media.

If you're not in the loop, Fabbri is an Italian brand that started in 1905 as a liqueur producer and distributor. The wife of founder Gennaro Fabbri, Rachele, created a recipe in 1915 called "marena con frutto," which is now known as Amarena Fabbri. It's a syrup made with pitted and semi-candied black cherries, and the fruits are carefully selected. With a recipe that remains unchanged and passed down through the generations, these syrupy cherries are highly sought-after for their unparalleled and distinct flavor.

In the past, Amarena Fabbri have been the fancy cherries you should be picking up at Costco, where it is sometimes sold in 35-ounce jars for around $20. Now, they're even more accessible as a December 2025 Aldi find you need for the holidays because you won't need a membership. Aldi's 14.1-ounce jars of Amarena Fabbri cherries in syrup are priced at just $8.99 (about 64 cents per ounce), a great value compared to the nearly 21.2-ounce jars available from Fabbri for about $15 (around 71 cents per ounce), not including shipping.