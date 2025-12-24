The Strawberry Lemonade Apples That Are Taking Over TikTok (And Where To Find Them)
Washington state keeps pumping out new apples at an impressive pace. Earlier in 2025, the naturally cinnamon and caramel flavored Autumn Glory apple was all the rage. The latest viral apple sensation making its way around TikTok and Instagram is a red-fleshed, tart, strawberry lemonade Jolly Rancher-tasting variety named the Lucy Glo. It's been around since 2022 and people are finally taking notice.
The Lucy Glo is a cross between a Honeycrisp and Airlie Red Flesh Apples created by Lucy Apples. The breeder specifically focuses on apples that have colorful insides to match their skins. Like almost every fruit or vegetable since the start of agriculture, this is a result of selective breeding. You can pick up a bag at most major grocery stores including Safeway, Sprouts, Ralphs, and Target. If you aren't near a market that has them in stock, they can also be found online through Goldbelly. This isn't an actual piece of mass produced, homogenized candy, however. There will be differences in each apple and some may not taste as strong as others!
What to do with Lucy Glo apples
With its distinctive bright red color, it is a shame to hide these apples under a pie crust or in a fritter. Its tart flavor makes it a perfect apple to use in a rustic galette. The tart flavor should pair well with ginger and a drizzle of caramel.
You can also slice and saute these to put atop your breakfast. Accenting your pancakes, french toast, or oatmeal with these will give your breakfast a striking look. Melt some butter with brown sugar and cinnamon. Add the apple slices and some corn starch to water and cook until the apples are tender. If it's past breakfast already, put these on some ice cream for an upgraded dessert!
This apple makes a dramatic applesauce. Cube the apples and cook them with water, sugar, and your spices of choice for 15 minutes, then mash. If you want to try these apples as a cider, you can check out Excelsior — Red Glo from Schilling's, a cider maker in Seattle and Portland.