The Strawberry Lemonade Apples That Are Taking Over TikTok (And Where To Find Them)

Washington state keeps pumping out new apples at an impressive pace. Earlier in 2025, the naturally cinnamon and caramel flavored Autumn Glory apple was all the rage. The latest viral apple sensation making its way around TikTok and Instagram is a red-fleshed, tart, strawberry lemonade Jolly Rancher-tasting variety named the Lucy Glo. It's been around since 2022 and people are finally taking notice.

The Lucy Glo is a cross between a Honeycrisp and Airlie Red Flesh Apples created by Lucy Apples. The breeder specifically focuses on apples that have colorful insides to match their skins. Like almost every fruit or vegetable since the start of agriculture, this is a result of selective breeding. You can pick up a bag at most major grocery stores including Safeway, Sprouts, Ralphs, and Target. If you aren't near a market that has them in stock, they can also be found online through Goldbelly. This isn't an actual piece of mass produced, homogenized candy, however. There will be differences in each apple and some may not taste as strong as others!