Taco Bell's Volcano Quesarito Review: Does It Bring The Heat?

If you're one of those people who loves to hunt down new ways to experience sheer heat, you're in luck: The Volcano Style Menu is officially live after launching on Jan. 8, 2026, meaning you can find it at participating locations nationwide.

The Volcano Quesarito is now on the menu for all customers to enjoy, priced at $4.99 at most locations (including the Herald Square location in New York City where I held my tasting). Just keep in mind that the rest of the menu is only available as a Rewards Member exclusive, meaning you'll have to sign up for an account if you want to place your order through the app. But don't wait too long to try it: Taco Bell says that, like all eruptions, these special items and namesake condiment are available for a limited time only and won't be on the menu forever.

When it comes to nutritional facts, the Volcano Quesarito itself clocks in at 640 calories per serving, with 32 grams of fat and 55 milligrams of cholesterol. As for the rest of the menu, the Volcano Crunchy Taco ($3.29) has 236 calories per serving; the Volcano Crunchwrap ($6.69) has 604 calories; the Volcano Cheesy G ($6.59) has 492 calories; the Volcano Steak Fries ($6.75) have 480 calories; and the Volcano BellGrande ($8.29) clock in at 804 calories, according to the Taco Bell app for an order in New York City.