The 137-Year-Old Deli Featured In Rob Reiner's When Harry Met Sally

Katz's Delicatessen is perhaps one of the oldest still-running delis in the US, although it's hard to know for sure. Originally opened in 1888 as Iceland Brothers on New York's Lower East Side, it didn't become the now-famous Katz's Delicatessen until the brothers were bought out in 1910. The NYC neighborhood was a landing spot for many different waves of immigrants throughout the years since the 1800s. In the early 20th century, the Lower East Side was known as the world's largest Jewish city, where many immigrants ate, socialized, and celebrated the institution serving Jewish food staples.

Nearby Second Avenue eventually became a corridor lined with Yiddish theaters whose performers would frequent the restaurant. Over the years, photos of famous people who ate there populated the walls. Then, in 1989, after over a hundred years of food and celebrity history, it suddenly became the place people all over the world knew as the restaurant from the famous "I'll have what she's having" scene from Rob Reiner's beloved movie "When Harry Met Sally."