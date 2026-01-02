California Law Now Requires Corn Tortillas To Contain This Ingredient

The new year often means that state laws passed years ago come into effect, and one such piece of legislation is changing corn tortillas in California. Given the size of the California market, this could change things for the rest of us too. Beginning January 1, California Assembly Bill 1830: "requires corn masa flour and wet corn masa products to be fortified with folic acid," specifically 0.7 mg of folic acid per one pound of corn masa flour used.

Folic acid is a beneficial additive, particularly for pregnancy. It's been proven to reduce the likelihood of certain severe birth defects that develop early in pregnancy, like spina bifida. And the California Assembly unanimously passed this bill in 2024 with the intent of reducing such birth defects, particularly among the state's Latino communities, where they are disproportionately common, according to Fox 5 San Diego.

Much of the food supply is already fortified with folic acid, which has been associated with a 25%-50% reduction in such birth defects since 1998. But folic acid uptake is also thought to be connected to lower rates of heart disease, dementia, Alzheimer's, and possibly cardiovascular disease and colorectal cancer.