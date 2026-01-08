13 January 2026 Aldi Finds To Start The New Year Right

If you are looking for great deals in the new year, Aldi is the place to go. As always, the discount grocer is releasing Aldi Finds, the limited premium products that shoppers can buy at unmatched prices. Daily Meal has taken a look at what's to come each week throughout the month of January and found some fantastic items to help you start the new year with some tasty specialties.

From foods that shoppers have already come to love — like Appetitos Breaded Cheese Curds — to new flavors of beloved items — such as Specially Selected Scallops with a Creamy Champagne Sauce — these Aldi Finds include something for everyone. You can grab these items to keep the party going all January long or put together a quiet, special meal with a decadent dessert, like Moser Roth Belgian Dusted Truffles. Just don't wait to run to your nearest location because they could sell out fast.

Also, keep in mind that a packaging refresh is one of the two big changes coming to Aldi in 2026, so it is possible that the products won't look the same as depicted below. More than 90% of the chain's products feature a private label created by the company, but these labels are being dropped in favor of a single namesake label as well as modernized packaging. Without further ado, here is the scoop on when you can find these Aldi Finds products in stores and how much they will cost.