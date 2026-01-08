13 January 2026 Aldi Finds To Start The New Year Right
If you are looking for great deals in the new year, Aldi is the place to go. As always, the discount grocer is releasing Aldi Finds, the limited premium products that shoppers can buy at unmatched prices. Daily Meal has taken a look at what's to come each week throughout the month of January and found some fantastic items to help you start the new year with some tasty specialties.
From foods that shoppers have already come to love — like Appetitos Breaded Cheese Curds — to new flavors of beloved items — such as Specially Selected Scallops with a Creamy Champagne Sauce — these Aldi Finds include something for everyone. You can grab these items to keep the party going all January long or put together a quiet, special meal with a decadent dessert, like Moser Roth Belgian Dusted Truffles. Just don't wait to run to your nearest location because they could sell out fast.
Also, keep in mind that a packaging refresh is one of the two big changes coming to Aldi in 2026, so it is possible that the products won't look the same as depicted below. More than 90% of the chain's products feature a private label created by the company, but these labels are being dropped in favor of a single namesake label as well as modernized packaging. Without further ado, here is the scoop on when you can find these Aldi Finds products in stores and how much they will cost.
Appetitos breaded cheese curds
One of the best new items at Aldi in 2025 is back. Since the Appetitos breaded cheese curds made their first appearance last January, they have made a return or two. Shoppers love the molten real Wisconsin cheese-filled crunchy breading, especially when they're prepared in the air fryer. They will be available again as of January 28 for $5.49.
Fremont Fish Market lobster or crab cakes
The Fremont Fish Market lobster cakes, which are made with real lobster and imitation crab, are now a returning Aldi Finds item since first appearing in 2024. Along with landing at No. 5 in Daily Meal's ranking of pre-cooked frozen seafoods from Aldi, they are highly praised by shoppers for being delicious and a great price. You can grab a bag (or two) starting January 14 for $4.99. While most reviewers (including us) prefer the lobster cakes, Fremont Fish Market crab cakes will also be available the same day and for the same price.
Fusia Asian Inspirations mini wontons
If you get a hankering for Chinese food, then these Fusia Asian Inspirations mini wontons are sure to hit the spot. They come with either chicken or pork wrapped with vegetables. You can boil, pan-fry, or steam these dumplings to eat on their own, or turn them into a wonton soup. They just hit Aldi shelves on January 7 for $6.49.
Casa Mamita mini tacos
When you are looking for frozen appetizers at Aldi, Casa Mamita Mini Tacos might be what you're looking for. These are available in three versions, and each features fried corn tortillas. However, while the beef and chicken are made with Monterey Jack cheese and green tomatillo salsa, the Southwest veggie combines Monterey Jack cheese with bell peppers, black beans, yellow corn, and a sweet chipotle sauce. Casa Mamita Mini Tacos will be putting these in its store freezers on January 21 for $5.99.
Fremont Fish Market breaded shrimp
Aldi sells a rotating variety of shrimp products, such as the coconut breaded butterfly shrimp that some shoppers have dubbed a favorite and that we consider an Aldi hidden gem. New to the Fremont Fish Market label in 2026 are breaded shrimp in two flavor options: Bavarian pretzel and chili lime. If they are anything like the coconut version, they should crisp up well in the air fryer. Look for them in the freezer starting January 28 for $5.99.
Kirkwood Southern style chicken variety pack
The Kirkwood Southern style chicken is available at Aldi periodically, and some customers compare it to KFC's crispy chicken. With the instructions for air fryer preparation, it comes out very crispy. Just keep in mind that the number and types of pieces — breast, drumstick, and thigh — will vary. It is slated to hit the freezer section on January 28 for $8.99. If you fall in love, don't forget to look for it later in the year as an Aldi Finds item for a backyard barbecue.
Specially Selected wild caught scallops in sauce
The Specially Selected-labeled seafood options are some of the frozen foods you should always buy at Aldi. As a new option for 2026, the chain will have wild caught scallops in two sauce options: creamy Champagne and tomato rosemary herb. Both of these can be served over pasta, and they were just released on January 7 for $7.99.
Mama Cozzi's beef brisket or chicken and jalapeño pizza
Aldi's Mama Cozzi's pizzas are made with all kinds of unique toppings. For instance, its Korean style bulgogi pizza is a frozen pizza with an Asian fusion twist. Now, you have two new thin-crust options. The pit smoked beef brisket features a rich cheese sauce with a combination of cheddar and mozzarella, caramelized onions, and red bell peppers. The chicken and jalapeño features a smoky cheddar ranch sauce and a combination of white cheddar and mozzarella cheeses. Priced at $5.99, these pizzas will land on freezer shelves on January 14.
Clancy's buffalo wing or parmesan garlic kettle chips
When it comes to chip flavors, Aldi is known for offering new, limited-time flavors under its Clancy's label. Its Cuban sandwich and Nashville hot chicken kettle chips, for instance, are some of our favorites to pick up for the ultimate March Madness viewing party. Starting off 2026 with a burst of flavor, the grocer is bringing Buffalo wings and parmesan garlic kettle chips to its stores. You get to be the judge when these are up for grabs on January 21 for $1.99.
Sundae Shoppe no sugar added gelato
Released with the other 2025 January Aldi Finds for vegging on the couch, the Sundae Shoppe no sugar added gelato is returning again in two indulgent flavors. The chocolate peanut butter has a balance of salty and sweet, while the fudgy cookie dough offers richness in every bite. Sweetened with monk fruit, allulose, and erythritol, each 16-ounce tub is perfect as a post-holiday reset if you usually follow a diet or are starting a new resolution. They are available as of January 7 and priced at $3.79.
Millville decadent granolas
Alongside a variety of cereals, the Millville label includes some granola options. Its decadent versions are returning in two flavors. The dark chocolate raspberry truffle is made with real chocolate and raspberries, and the salted caramel white chip is made with natural caramel flavor and white chips. For $3.99, you can use these to jazz up your morning oatmeal, afternoon yogurt, or evening ice cream after they hit stores on January 14.
Southern Grove whole dipped freeze dried strawberries or raspberries
The Southern Grove label offers a selection of dried fruit, mixed nuts, and trail mixes, some of which are among the Aldi snacks that are packed with protein. New for 2026, the chain is launching whole, freeze-dried raspberries and strawberries that are dipped in cocoa-flavored yogurt coating. Starting January 14, these treats will be available for $5.49.
Moser Roth Belgian dusted truffles
As an exclusive brand, Moser Roth features a wide range of chocolate bar flavors — from simple milk and dark chocolate to chili, mint, and toffee — but chocolate lovers cannot get enough of Aldi's European truffles. Shoppers generally regard its classic cocoa dusted truffles as addictive, and its raspberry and strawberry-flavored Belgian dusted truffles are coming January 14. Made with premium, creamy chocolate, these truffles are dusted with dried fruit and priced at $3.49.