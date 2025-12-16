Kirkland's 2026 Lunar New Year Scotch Is Now On Costco Shelves (And It's $55)

Last year, Costco celebrated Lunar New Year by releasing a Year of the Snake scotch, which was breathtaking to look at. This year, the company is keeping up the tradition by releasing another specialty spirit: an 8-year-old single-malt Kirkland Scotch whisky to celebrate 2026's Year of the Horse. Costco fans have officially spotted this new bottle in stores, and some have even shared it on Reddit.

Just like with last year's Year of the Snake scotch, this year's Lunar New Year scotch is presented in gorgeous packaging. It comes in a decorative box covered in vibrant colors and featuring a golden horse on the front. The box then opens like a book to reveal the bottle of single-malt whisky (as distinct from blended whisky), which sits inside a beautiful red interior. The elegant-looking bottle has a matching gold horse on the front, as well as a gold cap.

Of course, you're probably wondering how much it costs to get your hands on this speciality whisky in the beautiful box. According to a Reddit user who spotted the spirit in stores, it's priced at $54.88, though this likely varies by location, as another Reddit user found it for $49.