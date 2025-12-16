Martha Stewart Fans Are Confused By Her Bagel-Eating Technique

Martha Stewart recently posted on Instagram an odd bagel technique taught to her by her daughter, Alexis Stewart. Reading through her clear step-by-step guide still leads to confusion, but relief comes when looking through the comments and realizing that the whole world is confused. Typically, on a post like this, there are multiple variations of "OMG I need to try this" in the replies. None of that is here.

Her posted bagel procedure involves ripping apart one quarter of a bagel into "sweet little pieces" (a phrase used twice in quick succession) and spreading a "modicum of favorite cream cheese" on each bite. She tags PopUp Bagels, which coincidentally advocates for a rip and dip style, but there is no ad callout. The only bagel shop that would understand a "modicum" of cream cheese would be one that offers scooped bagels. She claims eating a bagel this way is satisfying.

This is perhaps an attempt at a joke written not by a professional comedian but a lifestyle television personality. Near the end of her post she seems to have edited in a "CAN'T ANYONE TAKE A JOKE?????? YIKES!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!?!!!!" If it's a joke, she needed some clarity. Instead of saying her daughter (who just turned 60) taught it to her years ago she needs to make it clear that she demanded this as an 8 year old. Then, each step needs a little dig at 8 year old Alexis not eating it any other way. This could potentially fill the comments with variations of "OMG so funny."