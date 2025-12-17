The Nostalgic Buffet Chain Pulling Out All The Stops For A Comeback
The American buffet experienced a heyday throughout the 1980s and early '90s, expanding from casual dining into the fast food market. All-you-can-eat buffets were even present in pizzerias and comprised the entire dining concept of Cicis Pizza, which was established in 1985. Although buffets faced challenges such as changing customer preferences and oversaturation in the '90s and early 2000s, the COVID-19 pandemic took a much bigger toll, leading to Cicis' bankruptcy. The good news for fans of this nostalgic buffet chain is that it's rearing for a comeback.
Cicis filed for Chapter 11 in January of 2021, largely because its buffet model depended on filling its dining rooms. The nationwide shutdown prevented this. Just two months later, the chain emerged from bankruptcy with new owners. By that time, there were only around 300 locations left open, down from its peak of about 650 locations in 2009. Cicis may still be among the pizza chains that are struggling to stay open, as is evident with some closures still occurring in 2025, but it has continued to lay out plans for growth.
In 2023, Cicis president Jeff Hetsel told the Franchise Times that the chain has been able to bounce back, and the biggest contributor has been its Game Zone arcade. "The doubling down on the games part of it has been a game changer for us. It's really driven the franchisees to invest in games and remodel, and the returns have been great," Hetsel said.
Cicis maintains affordability, brings favorites, and plans to expand
The origin of the buffet is the Swedish smörgåsbord, a gourmet affair often reserved for special occasions and holidays. With pizza at its core, Cicis is by no means gourmet, but that doesn't mean it's not concentrating on offering quality food at affordable prices, upholding its vow of being "The Best Pizza Value Anywhere (TBPVA)." Kids dine for $5.99, while adults eat for just $9.99 (although prices can vary by location). It's also worth noting that Cicis is one of the few chain restaurants that still offers senior discounts: 15% off for AARP members.
Cicis has also added innovative options to its buffet while bringing back popular fan favorites. Nashville Hot 'N' Spicy Chicken Pizza and Wings were available for a limited time in early 2024, and the Original Chocolate Dessert returned to the chain for a limited time in summer 2025 to celebrate the restaurant's 40th birthday.
Meanwhile, Cicis has continued to implement revamp and expansion strategies, focusing on updating its restaurant experience to meet diner expectations, new kitchen equipment, and providing the ability to order food to-go or through delivery platforms. While Cicis invites new franchisees, it has also signed agreements for new locations to open in Georgia in 2024 and North Carolina in 2025. The restaurant is actively working to reopen some of its closed stores under new owners as well.