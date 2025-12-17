The Nostalgic Buffet Chain Pulling Out All The Stops For A Comeback

The American buffet experienced a heyday throughout the 1980s and early '90s, expanding from casual dining into the fast food market. All-you-can-eat buffets were even present in pizzerias and comprised the entire dining concept of Cicis Pizza, which was established in 1985. Although buffets faced challenges such as changing customer preferences and oversaturation in the '90s and early 2000s, the COVID-19 pandemic took a much bigger toll, leading to Cicis' bankruptcy. The good news for fans of this nostalgic buffet chain is that it's rearing for a comeback.

Cicis filed for Chapter 11 in January of 2021, largely because its buffet model depended on filling its dining rooms. The nationwide shutdown prevented this. Just two months later, the chain emerged from bankruptcy with new owners. By that time, there were only around 300 locations left open, down from its peak of about 650 locations in 2009. Cicis may still be among the pizza chains that are struggling to stay open, as is evident with some closures still occurring in 2025, but it has continued to lay out plans for growth.

In 2023, Cicis president Jeff Hetsel told the Franchise Times that the chain has been able to bounce back, and the biggest contributor has been its Game Zone arcade. "The doubling down on the games part of it has been a game changer for us. It's really driven the franchisees to invest in games and remodel, and the returns have been great," Hetsel said.