New Washington State Rule Grocery Shoppers Need To Know In 2026

Washingtonians who forgot their grocery bag at home will now have to spend an extra 4 cents (if they prefer plastic to paper). The increase is a part of a law passed in 2020 meant to reduce the use of single-use plastics. It bans the disposable .5 mil thin single-use bags and sets the standard to 2.25 mil thick reusable ones (1 mil = 0.001 inch). The part of the law raising bag fees from 8 to 12 cents for plastic went into effect on January 1st, 2026. Fees for paper bags remain unchanged.

The law sets the 12-cent fee as the minimum a business can charge for a plastic bag. The extra is not a government tax as the money goes to the store. Regular shoppers at stores like Aldi, which were already charging for bags, are used to these fees. In a press release from November of last year, the Department of Ecology for the State of Washington explained the fee. "Paper and plastic carryout bags impact the environmental [sic] at every stage of their production, transportation, and disposal," said the Ecology's Solid Waste Management Program manager, Peter Lyon. Food banks and customers using food benefits are not subject to these mandatory fees.