The 8 Best Viral Costco Finds Of 2025, So Far
Costco is a treasure trove of bulk buys with a near-constant flow of new products from all kinds of brands, including its in-house brand Kirkland Signature. Some of Costco's most popular products go viral, flying off the shelves soon after they're stocked. In 2024, we saw fans fawn over Universal Bakery Organic Aussie Bites and a Tempura Shrimp Taco Kit in the deli section. In 2025, the company is keeping up the pace with viral finds coming out of the frozen section, the bakery, snack aisles, and in appliances.
Costco kicked off the new year with Mini Buffalo Chicken Rolls that became a fan favorite. Costco's 2025 new summer items included Belton Farms' Sage Derby Cheese and the Ninja SLUSHi Frozen Drink Maker. As the summer wrapped up, Costco dropped fabulous fall finds like Hershey's S'mores Popcorn and Brentwood Halloween Decorative Pillows. Among all the great new products that the store has released this year, there are eight standouts that we've highlighted here.
Mini Chicken Buffarolls
Mini Chicken Buffarolls are bite-sized, savory snacks you can heat and serve in just a few minutes. They're perfect for savory game-day grazing or an after-school snack. They're stuffed with buffalo chicken, celery, onions, and carrots and have been praised for balancing heat with flavor.
Almond Croissant Pastry
Costco's new Almond Croissant Pastries are made with soft, flaky croissant dough, stuffed with an almond filling, and then garnished with a dusting of powdered sugar and sliced almonds. They come in a six-pack and each is about the size of an extra-large muffin.
Chocovia Dubai chocolate
Costco jumped on board with 2025's viral Dubai chocolate trend, and Chocovia's Dubai-Style chocolate bites led the charge. They're individually wrapped, so you don't have to commit to eating a whole bar. Moreover, they still have the pistachio and kadif combo that made Dubai chocolate so popular.
Orchard Valley Harvest PB&J Snack Mix
Orchard Valley Harvest PB&J Snack Mix is a hybrid between a classic sandwich and a bag of trail mix. Peanuts are coated in a crispy peanut butter shell and combined with dried fruit, coated in jam-flavored ruby cacao. A single bag weighs over a pound, which gives you plenty for snacking and sharing.
Bobo's PB&Js Oat Sandwich Bars
Bobo's PB&J oat bar snacks were a very nostalgic release in August 2025. They combine a peanut butter and jelly sandwich and an oatmeal cookie in two flavors, strawberry and grape. These are crustless and great for lunchboxes and snack time.
Oikos Vanilla Protein Shakes
Oikos Vanilla Protein Shakes only have one gram of sugar per serving, and contain a whopping 30 grams of protein and 5 grams of prebiotic fiber. You can get them at Costco in a case of 18 bottles. A fan on Instagram said they taste like ice cream.
Gourmia Soft Serve Maker
Gourmia Soft Serve Maker has a freezing system built-in and turns any kind of frozen treat making project into a breeze. It's an alternative system to the Ninja Creami and has six settings to make everything from soft serve ice cream to sorbet, milkshakes, and smoothies.
Naturasol Cajeta de Leche
You can now find Naturasol Cajeta de Leche in 1.9-pound jars at Costco, and it's a sweet and creamy addition to the membership warehouse's pantry selection. Made with goat's milk, it's great on pancakes, in coffee, and as an ice cream topper.