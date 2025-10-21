The 8 Best Viral Costco Finds Of 2025, So Far

Costco is a treasure trove of bulk buys with a near-constant flow of new products from all kinds of brands, including its in-house brand Kirkland Signature. Some of Costco's most popular products go viral, flying off the shelves soon after they're stocked. In 2024, we saw fans fawn over Universal Bakery Organic Aussie Bites and a Tempura Shrimp Taco Kit in the deli section. In 2025, the company is keeping up the pace with viral finds coming out of the frozen section, the bakery, snack aisles, and in appliances.

Costco kicked off the new year with Mini Buffalo Chicken Rolls that became a fan favorite. Costco's 2025 new summer items included Belton Farms' Sage Derby Cheese and the Ninja SLUSHi Frozen Drink Maker. As the summer wrapped up, Costco dropped fabulous fall finds like Hershey's S'mores Popcorn and Brentwood Halloween Decorative Pillows. Among all the great new products that the store has released this year, there are eight standouts that we've highlighted here.