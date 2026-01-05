McDonald's Is Facing A Lawsuit Over Its Iconic McRib

A legal complaint filed late last year in Illinois alleges that McDonald's famous McRib is an illegal example of false advertising. According to the lawsuit, the McRib contains no actual rib meat, the basis for the plaintiffs' allegation that the McRib's name, marketing, and presentation are unfairly deceptive to consumers.

McDonald's has responded to the lawsuit, which alleges that the sandwiches are actually made of restructured pork, using organs like hearts, tripe, and scalded stomach. The company denies the inclusion of any organ meats, instead doubling down on publicly available evidence that the McRib is made of ground pork shoulder, while not denying that it's free of any rib meat.

The lawsuit is currently seeking class-action status to cover the entire United States, as well as several state-level classes, specifically New York, California, Illinois, and the District of Columbia. If the complainants are granted class-action status, then anyone who bought a McRib in the United States in the past four years could be eligible to join the lawsuit, which is seeking damages and restitution, as well as injunctive relief: getting McDonald's to stop selling the McRib as we know it.