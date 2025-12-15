Junior's Iconic Christmas Tree Cheesecake Is Back At Costco

We're less than two weeks away from Christmas, and Costco is still releasing popular seasonal goodies for shoppers to enjoy. Spotted by Instagram creator @thecostcochick on December 13, Junior's Christmas Tree Cheesecake is back on Costco shelves. This 3-pound dessert costs $27 and comes covered in a chocolate ganache. It's also decorated with red and green sprinkles around the sides. The Christmas tree effect is completed with red and green chocolate stripes simulating festive garlands.

Junior's is the famed cheesecake restaurant that opened in Brooklyn, New York in 1950. Its signature desserts have a distinctive twist: Instead of a graham cracker crust, they have a thin layer of moist sponge cake at the bottom. The cheesecake itself is rich, smooth, and dense, a classic example of the New York style. Junior's strawberry swirl take on the classic dessert even came first in our ultimate ranking of store-bought cheesecakes. If 3 pounds is a bit too much for you this year, don't worry — you have options. Also spotted in Costco were Junior's Little Fellas, individually sized cheesecakes that are available in a holiday edition for $12.