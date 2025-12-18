The Celebrity-Owned Burger Chain That's Getting Into The Food Truck Business
Food trucks are a welcome development in the restaurant landscape, giving new concepts a chance to bloom with fewer overhead costs than a traditional brick-and-mortar restaurant. The prospect is attractive enough that even established eateries are adding food trucks to their arsenal. This can broaden a restaurant's reach, allowing it to go where the customers are with a menu that's similar or identical to the permanent location.
One such restaurant chain entering the food truck business, as reported by TC Palm, is Wahlburgers, the fast food burger chain founded by chef Paul Wahlberg and his actor brothers, Mark and Donnie Wahlberg. Two Wahlburgers food trucks have appeared in Home Depot parking lots, with one in Rockledge, Florida; another in Stuart, Florida that opened on December 16; and plans for a third outside of the Home Depot in Vero Beach.
These trucks share a name with permanent Wahlburgers locations, but their menu is a bit different. Unlike the main stores, the food trucks are open for breakfast and feature a breakfast sandwich, burger, and burrito. The lunch and dinner menu also offers two burgers exclusive to the trucks — the BBQ Road Burger and the HD Smash Burger — plus chicken, fries, tater tots, and milkshakes.
Wahlburgers' past and future
Wahlburgers' successful 2011 opening made the Wahlberg brothers some of the biggest celebrity food stars of the 2010s. Paul Wahlberg's juicy and flavorful burgers consistently won over new fans, and the 10-season A&E reality TV show sharing the restaurant's name further propelled the brand to success.
By the end of 2023, Wahlburgers had 109 locations nationwide, providing a solid footprint for further growth. But the business ran into some headwind as one of the major burger chains closing several locations in 2025 — 79, in Wahlburgers' case.
This was a significant loss, though it didn't reflect poorly on the business. All 79 locations were inside of Hy-Vee gas stations, a separate business that decided to develop its own food concept instead. With this burgeoning food truck wing of the company, Wahlburgers may be trying to remain flexible for the future and maintain its status as a celebrity-owned restaurant that's actually well worth it.