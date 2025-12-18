The Celebrity-Owned Burger Chain That's Getting Into The Food Truck Business

Food trucks are a welcome development in the restaurant landscape, giving new concepts a chance to bloom with fewer overhead costs than a traditional brick-and-mortar restaurant. The prospect is attractive enough that even established eateries are adding food trucks to their arsenal. This can broaden a restaurant's reach, allowing it to go where the customers are with a menu that's similar or identical to the permanent location.

One such restaurant chain entering the food truck business, as reported by TC Palm, is Wahlburgers, the fast food burger chain founded by chef Paul Wahlberg and his actor brothers, Mark and Donnie Wahlberg. Two Wahlburgers food trucks have appeared in Home Depot parking lots, with one in Rockledge, Florida; another in Stuart, Florida that opened on December 16; and plans for a third outside of the Home Depot in Vero Beach.

These trucks share a name with permanent Wahlburgers locations, but their menu is a bit different. Unlike the main stores, the food trucks are open for breakfast and feature a breakfast sandwich, burger, and burrito. The lunch and dinner menu also offers two burgers exclusive to the trucks — the BBQ Road Burger and the HD Smash Burger — plus chicken, fries, tater tots, and milkshakes.