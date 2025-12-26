The $400K Costco Lobster Heist That Occurred En Route To 2 Midwest States

Anyone who was hoping to pick up a lobster from Costco in Illinois or Minnesota soon may be out of luck. An audacious group of thieves recently hijacked a lobster shipment headed for Costcos in these two states, with the pricey crustaceans disappearing somewhere between their pickup in Massachusetts and their Midwest destinations.

According to the logistics company that handled the shipment, the theft appears to be highly organized. The crime mirrors a known pattern in the industry, with thieves using spoofed emails and phone numbers to impersonate legitimate links in the supply chain and make off with valuable cargo mid-transit. The FBI is investigating the heist, though no arrests have been made.

The Costco lobster heist is making headlines nationwide, and it's also making groceries more expensive. Cargo theft like this is estimated to cause a total of $15-35 billion in annual, industry-wide losses. When profit-based grocery businesses lose money from criminal activity, it makes the entire supply chain more expensive and drives up consumer prices.