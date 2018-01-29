Krispy Kreme recently launched a poll allowing customers to decide the newest glazed doughnut flavor. From January 16 to January 22, fans could vote for blueberry, caramel, maple, or lemon. After a week’s worth of polling and two million votes, America has selected lemon as the winner.

And the citrusy flavor succeed by a landslide. Lemon obtained 36 percent of the vote, caramel accounted for 26 percent, blueberry garnered 20 percent, and maple had 18 percent.

“Lemon won the vote, but we can’t glaze over the fact that the other three flavors all received a lot of support, even beyond the votes. Our fans’ passion for these flavors — and others — came through loud and clear on social media. So while the polls are closed, our minds are not,” Krispy Kreme chief marketing officer Jackie Woodward said in a release.



Krispy Kreme



Lemon-glazed Krispy Kreme doughnuts will be available sometime this spring for a full week at participating shops. The chain is expected to announce exact dates in the near future. In the meantime, check out these outrageous doughnuts!