McDonald's Employees Will Turn You Away For Making This Drive-Thru Mistake
If you live in a walkable neighborhood, you might not drive everywhere or even own a vehicle. So, what do you do when you get a hankering while walking by a McDonald's and only the drive-thru is open? Unfortunately, you won't be able to order food because the employees are required to turn away pedestrians who try to order or approach the window.
One of the McDonald's rules every diner should know about is that it won't serve pedestrians at the same service point as it serves vehicles. Even if you plead and try to place or pay for an order while on foot in the vehicle-only drive-thru, the staff will refuse to serve you. And the company sticks to its guns with this policy, no matter who you are.
In one of the less extreme wild incidents that have happened at McDonald's, a blind man filed a lawsuit in 2016 against the chain after a Louisiana location turned him away when he tried to order from the drive-thru at night while on foot. After the initial attempt and filing, he tried again at two locations in California but was refused service at both. The man tried to argue that McDonald's was being discriminatory, but he lost the suit because the policy is restaurant-wide and applies to everyone, whether or not they're disabled.
Why McDonald's won't serve pedestrians through the drive-thru, unless it's designed for it
To some people, it might not seem like such a big deal to serve pedestrians via a fast-food drive-thru window. However, McDonald's has this policy for a very good reason: safety. One of the concerns is that these lanes are designed for vehicle traffic, so they don't have safe areas for pedestrians to walk up to or stand at the windows.
It's also important to note that, contrary to popular belief, pedestrians don't always have the right of way, especially when they're walking outside of designated walking areas. Even when the traffic is moving slowly, such as in a drive-thru, congestion and distractions can happen, while signage and other parking lot features can block drivers' sightlines. All of these can lead to accidents and injuries from impacts and sudden stops.
That doesn't mean that walking up to McDonald's to place an order is totally out of the question. Some of its 24-hour locations have separate, outdoor sidewalks and/or walk-up windows for pedestrian customers. For example, a Facebook video of a location in West Virginia shows a walk-up window open while the dining room is closed. Meanwhile, the oldest operating McDonald's in Downey, California, only has a walk-up window for orders.
Following the chain's drive-thru rules keeps everything running fast and smooth, but the company is always looking for ways to improve. To that end, McDonald's is making changes in 2026 to its drive-thru, such as implementing artificial intelligence, in an effort to improve order accuracy and relieve employee stress.