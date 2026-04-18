McDonald's Employees Will Turn You Away For Making This Drive-Thru Mistake

If you live in a walkable neighborhood, you might not drive everywhere or even own a vehicle. So, what do you do when you get a hankering while walking by a McDonald's and only the drive-thru is open? Unfortunately, you won't be able to order food because the employees are required to turn away pedestrians who try to order or approach the window.

One of the McDonald's rules every diner should know about is that it won't serve pedestrians at the same service point as it serves vehicles. Even if you plead and try to place or pay for an order while on foot in the vehicle-only drive-thru, the staff will refuse to serve you. And the company sticks to its guns with this policy, no matter who you are.

In one of the less extreme wild incidents that have happened at McDonald's, a blind man filed a lawsuit in 2016 against the chain after a Louisiana location turned him away when he tried to order from the drive-thru at night while on foot. After the initial attempt and filing, he tried again at two locations in California but was refused service at both. The man tried to argue that McDonald's was being discriminatory, but he lost the suit because the policy is restaurant-wide and applies to everyone, whether or not they're disabled.