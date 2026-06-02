8 Of The Healthiest Menu Items To Order At Taco Bell In 2026

Taco Bell is well-known for its tantalizing menu, filled with indulgent Mexican-inspired meals. While the Crunchwrap Supreme and Cheesy Gordita Crunch are certainly delicious, though, the chain isn't exactly well known for its nutritious options. However, as it turns out, most of Taco Bell's menu items are less than 500 calories, and with some quick and easy customizations, you can actually reduce the calories and fats by up to 25%. The good news is that just because you're watching your diet doesn't mean you have to miss out on grabbing a bite to eat with your friends.

Taco Bell's menu has a reputation for being extremely customizable, offering several ways to make traditional menu items a little more nutritious and less caloric. A couple of simple ingredient swaps or inclusions can help make a meal more filling and overall better for you, as long as you know what to order. For instance, order any menu item fresco style to replace the fatty dairy ingredients with fresh pico de gallo, or swap out the seasoned beef (that's high in saturated fats) for a leaner protein source, like chicken. We explored the nutrition menu and recommendations from fans online to identify the ways you can order at Taco Bell in 2026, that rank the chain among those fast food restaurants with surprisingly healthy options.