The 10 Best Taco Bell Menu Items, According To Customers
Taco Bell is known for its unique flavor and texture combinations, one-of-a-kind cheesy creations, and infamously customizable menu. Between its constantly rotating menu of experimental items and new iterations of fan-favorites, there's something about Taco Bell's food that's uniquely craveable and impossible to recreate. While no one is mistaking Taco Bell for authentic Mexican cuisine, that je ne sais quoi factor is a large part of why many of its best-selling items have earned their own loyal fanbase.
Taco Bell fans are quick to share their favorite menu items and explain just what makes them so special on social media. We scoured Reddit threads with heated debates about the ultimate Taco Bell order, thoughtful rankings of menu items, and taste tests from both first-time customers and seasoned veterans to get a clear picture of what customers think are the best items that the chain has to offer. We cross-referenced this with the chain's list of best sellers and assembled this list of the best Taco Bell menu items, according to customers.
Cheesy Gordita Crunch
The Cheesy Gordita Crunch is a staple of the Taco Bell menu that inspires feelings of nostalgia among many customers who have ordered the fan-favorite since it was introduced to the menu in 2001. There's a clear reason why this cheesy item has remained a staple in so many customer orders and survived the chain's constantly rotating menu. One customer even claimed it saved their life on Reddit: "The crunch of the hard shell combined with the softness of the outer shell is such a heavenly texture. The melted cheese in between them adds another sweet kick of flavor. The spicy ranch goes so well with the combination of beef, cheese, and lettuce. The cheesy Gordita crunch easily trumps everything else on the menu."
The layer of melted, gooey cheese between the pillowy flour tortilla and the crunchy shell is a truly unique combination. Some customers have made the bold claim that it's not only the best item on Taco Bell's menu, but it's the best fast food menu item, period. To really top off this menu item, fans like to add their favorite sauce to the mix, whether it be fire, mild, hot, or Diablo. Chef's kiss.
Crunchwrap Supreme
Another Taco Bell menu staple that reigns supreme and has become synonymous with the Mexican-inspired chain is the Crunchwrap Supreme itself, beloved for its combinations of textures as well as its customizability. In one Redditor's words, "The crunchwrap is Taco Bell's Big Mac." The standard crunchwrap includes seasoned beef, warm nacho cheese, sour cream, diced tomatoes, lettuce, and a crispy tostada shell, enveloped in a slightly grilled soft flour tortilla. There's so much to love about this menu staple that even professional chefs are not immune to its charms during the occasional late-night stop at the drive-thru.
Part of what immediately made the Crunchwrap Supreme so popular online is the customization aspect. You can make it a loaded beef crunchwrap by ordering extra beef and adding Chipotle sauce and fries. You can also swap the beef for beans to make it a vegetarian option. With almost unlimited upgrades, swaps, and ordering add-ons, you can really make the Crunchwrap your own, so it's easy to see how this is one of the chain's best sellers and why it tops so many customers' rankings.
Nacho Fries
Taco Bell's Nacho Fries were introduced to the menu in 2018 as a limited-time offer, and then regularly cycled on and off the menu — likely as a marketing strategy to build customer hype and urgency around the product. Finally, in 2026, Taco Bell announced that the famed Nacho Fries would become a permanent fixture of the menu, to the delight of customers online. The fries themselves are seasoned with a distinct savory Southwestern flavor, and feature just the right pairing of crisp exterior with potatoey insides. The real appeal of this menu item, however, is the nacho cheese dipping sauce that accompanies them.
Customers claim the nacho cheese sauce is simply phenomenal, making it the perfect partner for the seasoned fries, but also making its way into tons of other menu items as well. In fact, the unique sauce is so addictive that you can order an entire fountain drink cup full of the stuff to dunk all of your Taco Bell items in. One food reviewer on TikTok who ordered the enormous cup claimed, "It's the best out there, and that's not even up for debate". Another passionate TikToker stated, "The cheese itself envelopes your tongue like a blanket," creating a distinct velvety smooth texture and sharp nacho flavor that is unique to the chain.
Crunchy Taco
Though there are several unique tacos to choose from at Taco Bell — including the Doritos Locos Taco, the Chalupa Supreme, and the Cantina Chicken Crispy Taco — one of the simplest menu offerings is also a fan favorite. The Crunchy Taco is a stripped-back classic, featuring seasoned beef, cheddar cheese, and lettuce in a crispy corn tortilla shell. One customer on Reddit claimed it's the best item on the menu, stating, "The crunchy taco is reliable, simple, cheap, tasty, classic, and really just a taco bell staple for any order. It's amazingly unique yet simple."
It also tends to rank higher than some of the other tacos with soft shells, which tend to grow soggy and disintegrate from the fillings; an important piece of information that beginners ordering at Taco Bell should know. While some customers prefer the taco as it comes — with just a little bit of hot sauce to add some kick — there are still several options to upgrade this meal. One popular customer creation involves adding sour cream and swapping the lettuce for pico de gallo.
Chicken Quesadilla
The Chicken Quesadilla might be overlooked by customers who are drawn to the flashier menu items, but for many Taco Bell fans, this remains one of the all-time greats — largely due to the incorporation of the creamy jalapeno sauce. For some, the quesadilla is but a vehicle for the sauce, but for others, the combination is what makes the flavors so perfectly balanced. The quesadilla includes grilled, marinated chicken chunks with a blend of mozzarella, pepperjack, and cheddar cheeses, and the popular creamy jalapeno sauce wrapped in a large, lightly grilled flour tortilla.
One customer on Reddit shared their ordering hack to upgrade this tasty meal: "Chicken quesadilla is one of my favorites! i add extra cheese and extra creamy jalapeno sauce to it and top it with fire sauce every bite." The flavorful kick of the sauce combined with the melty cheese makes this an addictive combination and a must-order for many Taco Bell enthusiasts.
Grilled Cheese Burrito
A large part of what makes Taco Bell unique and what keeps customers coming back for more is its Americanized versions of Mexican-inspired meals, and one such example is the Grilled Cheese Burrito. This menu item is infamous for the crispy cheese layer that blankets the outside of the tortilla and has become the center of hundreds of taste tests, reviews, and Mukbangs on TikTok and Instagram. It's incredibly indulgent, earning a spot as some customers' go-to hangover treat.
True to its name, it's made for the cheese-lovers, featuring a three-cheese blend on both the inside and outside of the burrito in addition to the nacho cheese sauce. This, in combination with the seasoned beef, creamy chipotle sauce, and crispy red fiesta chips, provides that perfect texture combination that customers have come to love about Taco Bell. A common substitution that is popular among customers is steak instead of the seasoned beef, but like all Taco Bell items, the customizations are completely up to you to make your own.
Beefy 5-Layer Burrito
The Beefy 5-Layer Burrito is another menu item that brings up feelings of nostalgia for many Taco Bell fanatics who remember when it cost just 89 cents when it hit the menu in 2009. One fan recalls scouring their car for spare change in high school to buy one, claiming it was the menu item that got them hooked on Taco Bell in the first place. The burrito includes seasoned beef, both shredded and nacho cheese, refried beans, and sour cream, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.
One of the things that customers claim brings this burrito to the next level is ordering it grilled, so the tortilla gets brown and crispy on the outside, and the cheese gets extra melty on the inside. Other fans like to swap the beef for potatoes and add jalapeno red sauce. Though customers lament the price increase since its launch in 2009, it remains one of the most popular menu items.
Cheesy Bean & Rice Burrito
The Cheesy Bean and Rice Burrito is a staple in many Taco Bell fans' orders, featuring the same creamy jalapeno sauce that also makes the chicken quesadilla so popular. It's one of the best Taco Bell value menu items, costing just $1.49, but according to one food reviewer on YouTube, it's also "the perfect base to make something even better" by adding your favorite upgrades like beef, onions, sour cream, or black beans.
For some customers, this is a reliable "always order" item that is consistent and delicious. One TikTok reviewer explained that, in addition to the taste, it's the unique texture of the beans and the ratio of beans to cheese and sauce that make it such a beloved staple. Redditors highly recommend ordering this burrito grilled and dousing it in the popular mild sauce. It's one of many ordering tips that get you a better burrito every time. One commenter on Reddit wrote that the cheesy bean and rice burrito is "pure amazing pieces of heavenly goodness. They are the best tasting things on the menu and cost a fraction of the cost of everything else as well."
Baja Blast
For many Taco Bell fans, you simply cannot "live más" without ordering a Baja Blast to go along with your meal. The tropical lime-flavored Mountain Dew was exclusive to Taco Bell for many years, and has become a cornerstone of the chain's culture. One fan on Reddit explained, "It was scientifically engineered in a lab to be the perfect beverage pairing with any Taco Bell item. Like chocolate and peanut butter, Oreo cookies and vanilla ice cream, or chicken and buffalo sauce before it; the pairing of Baja Blast and Taco Bell is a flavor revelation. It is a miracle."
The summery flavor is certainly unique. One Redditor described it as "a kiss from a lime on the bay," tasting more delicious the more tacos are consumed. You can get this as a fountain soda or take it to the next level by ordering the iconic Freeze. Either way, Taco Bell fans do not shy away from expressing just how well this refreshing, ultra-carbonated beverage complements their nacho cheese-filled tacos and burritos, so don't make the mistake of skipping this item in your order at Taco Bell. In 2025, Taco Bell released the first new Baja Blast flavor, capitalizing on the cult following that the drink has collected over the years.
Mexican Pizza
The Mexican Pizza has origins all the way back to the '80s, when Taco Bell launched it as the "Pizzazz Pizza." It underwent slight recipe changes throughout the years until 2020, when it was taken off the menu. After online petitions and a tweet from Doja Cat begging the chain to bring it back, the Mexican Pizza made a triumphant return in 2022 as a permanent fixture of the menu. Fans were thrilled to have this unique item back, as part of the appeal is that there really is nothing else like it.
The Mexican Pizza features seasoned beef and beans between two tortillas, with a melted three-cheese blend, tomatoes, and pizza sauce on top. For some, it's the best fast food menu there is. One food reviewer claimed, "This is one of the best things Taco Bell has ever created... It's crisp. It's light. It's so full of flavor." To improve upon what's widely considered a perfect meal, you can add inclusions like pico de gallo, onions, jalapenos, and lettuce.