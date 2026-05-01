The 10 Best Taco Bell Menu Items, According To Customers

Taco Bell is known for its unique flavor and texture combinations, one-of-a-kind cheesy creations, and infamously customizable menu. Between its constantly rotating menu of experimental items and new iterations of fan-favorites, there's something about Taco Bell's food that's uniquely craveable and impossible to recreate. While no one is mistaking Taco Bell for authentic Mexican cuisine, that je ne sais quoi factor is a large part of why many of its best-selling items have earned their own loyal fanbase.

Taco Bell fans are quick to share their favorite menu items and explain just what makes them so special on social media. We scoured Reddit threads with heated debates about the ultimate Taco Bell order, thoughtful rankings of menu items, and taste tests from both first-time customers and seasoned veterans to get a clear picture of what customers think are the best items that the chain has to offer. We cross-referenced this with the chain's list of best sellers and assembled this list of the best Taco Bell menu items, according to customers.