The Buc-Ee's Shopping Tip For The Best Jerky Every Time You Visit

When it comes to the pillars of American exceptionalism, Buc-ee's ranks among them. These super-sized rest stop meets convenience store gourmet are what separate us from the rest of the world. Where else can you get a decent brisket sandwich at 2 a.m., have access to a clean bathroom, and pick up a pair of swim trunks after you fill up the car with gas? Buc-ee's is a roadside empire that even the likes of Alexander Hamilton would admire. But he would also appreciate the fact that if you are exploring the ultimate guide to Buc-ee's food and want to purchase the jerky, you can always leave satisfied if you follow this one tip: Sample it before you purchase.

According to the Reddit community, "... you can sample every jerky and fudge flavor without buying anything." That's right, if you want to sample some of the many jerky flavors of this beloved gas station, you can stroll right on past the wall where the packages are displayed and go straight to the jerky counter. There, the experts behind all this dried meat are happy to let you take a nibble before buying, and with all the flavors available, this isn't a bad strategy.