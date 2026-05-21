Review: Taco Bell's New Strawberry Cinnabon Delights Stink - Literally

Taco Bell's menu is packed full of savory options ranging from mild to fiery, some even amassing a fast food cult following. The chain has started to seriously dabble in the fried chicken tender world, and with the newest menu release, it's changing up the classic taco pizza, giving it a cantina twist that so many millennials love. Now, it's making moves in the sweet-treat sector. Move over Cinnamon Twists, because a new dessert has claimed a seat as part of the chain's mid-May menu: a whole new flavor of Cinnabon Delights that celebrates sweet strawberries.

The Strawberry Cinnabon Delights are your typical Cinnabon Delights but with a strawberry sugar coating on them. The little sweetened bits of dough have the same Cinnabon-flavored frosting you might be familiar with, making this a seemingly small change to this dessert (and, weirdly, breakfast) item. On the day the Strawberry Cinnabon Delights hit the menu, I set out to give them a try to determine whether or not you need to order these on your next visit to the Bell.