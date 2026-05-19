Customers Say These Are The 7 Absolute Worst Dairy Queen Menu Items

Dairy Queen is a well-known, long-established restaurant that's best known for its ice cream, and more specifically, for its blizzards and ice cream cakes, which are made in-store in a fascinating way. Dairy Queen is also known for chicken strips that taste so good it's hard to believe they're a fast food item. If only every item on its menu was so revered, the chain might dominate the fast food market entirely. Unfortunately, this isn't the case, and not everything at Dairy Queen is a ballpark hit.

Some Dairy Queen menu items are the subject of quite a lot of debate as to how good (or, in this case, bad) they really are. But, there are a few items that a large number of people agree are abysmal in taste, presentation, quality, or some combination of the three. So if you want the best eating experience, you don't want to order one of these controversial foods. If you're heading to Dairy Queen to grab some ice cream this summer, or are just trying to get a quick bite to eat, make sure you skip these seven menu items that customers claim are the absolute worst in reviews. Trust me, your taste buds will thank you for it.