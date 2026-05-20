Why McDonald's Customers Are Divided On Its Specialty Drinks

The new line of drinks is sowing division in the comments of a post on the Reddit forum for fans of McDonald's fast food. The beverages, which McDonald's claimed in a press release ushered in a "new era of drinks," were released at the end of April. The lineup is: Strawberry Watermelon Refresher, Mango Pineapple Refresher, Blackberry Passion Fruit Refresher, Sprite Berry Blast, Orange Dream, and Dirty Dr Pepper. The refreshers use a lemonade base and have inclusions like boba or freeze-dried fruit. The other drinks have added syrups or flavorings and are topped with cold foam.

Most of the fans who have tried the Sprite Berry Blast agree that it tastes good. "The berry blast is amazing," wrote one commenter. Another agreed, writing "I was actually quite impressed with it. [It] reminded me of a blue slushie but not as syrup heavy and no brain freeze." The main downside with the Berry Blast that posters pointed out was the sugariness — understandable, at 82 grams of sugar for a large. Sugar was also an issue at the chain's short-lived drinks and snacks spot, CosMcs. Others enjoyed the Refreshers. One commenter had a review with a warning " Orange dream was delicious, just don't try to finish the vanilla that is left over." The issue many have with the new menu is the price.