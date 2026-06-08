Customers Agree: These 9 Gas Station Chains Serve The Best Sandwiches
Gas station food is on the up, folks. There was a time when the prospect of a meal from a gas station chain would fill hearts with fear: The image of items sitting under a heat lamp for hours on end, potentially becoming unsafe to eat, was vivid in customers' minds. Now, though, things have changed. Over the last few decades, gas station and convenience store chains have been slowly but surely improving both their food output and their food reputation, and that work has now broken through with customers.
Perhaps nowhere is that as vivid as in the sandwich department. Gas station sandwiches used to be floppy, limp, soggy, vaguely terrifying, and riddled with all the classic gas station food red flags. Now, the best ones rival what you'd find at a restaurant. Not only that, but gas station sandwiches can often be cheaper than what you'd find in both a deli and a fast food chain, and for that price, you're getting a lot of bang for your buck. Who's doing it best, though? While chains like Wawa and Sheetz have become known for their sandwiches, others, like QuikTrip and High's, are producing meals that feel like a well-guarded secret. Well, not anymore. We looked at dozens of customer reviews and social media comments to assess which gas station chains are getting their sandwiches right every time.
Sheetz
Sheetz gets a lot of love for its sandwiches — and that love doesn't just come from customers. Even Food Network stars like Duff Goldman love Sheetz's sandwiches, and if that's not a testament that the chain is nailing it, we don't know what will convince you. Although Sheetz serves a lot of sandwich options, one relatively new item has developed an immediately strong fanbase: the Beef Brisket Sandwich, which one customer on Reddit said was "one of the best sandwiches I've ever got from Sheetz." It's not the kind of thing you'd expect to be able to get while you're filling up your tank, but the BBQ sauce-laden menu item is a testament to how far gas station food has come.
It's not just the Beef Brisket Sandwich that rocks there, though; plenty of its other sandwiches hit the spot. Its breakfast sandwiches are customer favorites, like the Farmhouse Cheddar Flatbread, which offers a healthier spin on gas station fare. Its grilled cheese is also a winner, with patrons loving the combination of cheeses and the affordability of the sandwich. If you fancy something different, the fish sandwich and Club Sub have also been praised, with the latter stuffed full of flavorful cold cuts and fresh vegetables. Sheetz is excelling in the sandwich game, and it shows.
Buc-ee's
Of all the gas stations out there serving sandwiches, few have the reputation that Buc-ee's does. The Texas-based chain may pride itself on its Beaver Nuggets and its extensive gas station jerky selection, but customers are increasingly leaning towards its sandwich options. Few of them have the reputation that its brisket sandwich does, though. This hulking combination of barbecued meat and bread is the stuff of legend in the gas station sandwich world, with Buc-ee's somehow managing to produce genuinely tender brisket and full flavor that keeps people coming back time and time again.
Buc-ee's actually serves two types of brisket sandwich – one chopped and one sliced — but both of them have won their own fans. No matter which you go for, if you like meat, you'll probably leave happy. That said, Buc-ee's other sandwiches shouldn't be overlooked. The pulled pork sandwich is another fan favorite, and the Cuban sandwich is another hit, with one Buc-ee's employee on Reddit claiming it's the chain's best sandwich, hands down. We know that's not from the mouth of a customer, but when the people who work there every day (and eat its food repeatedly) are singing its praises, you know it's good. Oh, and its cheesesteak, club melt, and smoked turkey also rock. You're really spoiled for choice here — and you can grab Buc-ee's iconic gas station hot sauce on the way out to douse your sammy, too.
Wawa
There are a lot of foods you should order at Wawa, but its sandwiches are up there with the best it has to offer. It's no exaggeration to say that customers love its hoagies, which come generously stuffed with fillings, and which stand toe-to-toe with the likes of Jersey Mike's. Debate rages on in the Wawa fan community about which hoagie is the best, but its classic meatball, honey-roasted turkey, and chicken parm have all been cited as the best of the bunch. To be honest, it's hard to go wrong with these.
Oh, and if hoagies aren't your thing, then Wawa still has plenty of options for you — and they'll be just as good. Try a panini made with honey turkey, Swiss, honey mustard, mayo, red wine vinegar, and a pile of crispy veggies. "It was the best sandwich I have ever eaten in my life," said one person on Reddit of this concoction. "I love sandwiches ... and have had a lot of chain sandwiches, and this one has seriously been the best." Wawa's Buffalo chicken club with extra bacon is another favorite. Or go for whatever you like and create your own epic, personalized sandwich. Wawa will likely do it well.
Kwik Trip (Kwik Star)
Kwik Trip (also known as Kwik Star in some states) does good food, period. It's so good, in fact, that it received first place in USA Today's 2026 10BEST Awards for gas station grub, voted for by readers. So it's probably no surprise that its sandwiches, as part of its menu, hit the spot with customers. Kwik Trip's sandwiches are widely loved by visitors, who cite everything from egg salad to ham and havarti as top choices. The patty melt also gets top marks from customers, which retails at a very reasonable $4.99 price point. Good price, good taste — you can't do much better than that.
Among its sandwiches, though, there are two clear standouts: First is the crispy chicken sandwich, which, for just $3.99, delivers a crunchy chicken patty, lettuce, tomato, and your choice of extra toppings. The second is the waffle breakfast Sandwich, filled with sausage, egg, and cheese between two fluffy waffles. The number of people who come out to bat for this option is pretty wild, and the waffles themselves are a real highlight, as opposed to an afterthought. If it keeps this up, it'll be winning awards for years to come.
Casey's
Casey's might well be a bit of a dark horse when it comes to sandwiches. The Iowa-based chain is better known for its handmade pizzas, but over time, it's expanded its other bread-based meals considerably, and customers are reaping the benefits. The consistency at Casey's is really what makes it; people who have bought the chain's sandwiches are continually left satisfied, both by the selection and by the quality. The sandwiches themselves are generously filled, they're fairly priced, and above all, they taste good. What's not to like?
As ever, there are a few standouts when it comes to what this place offers, most notably the breaded sandwiches, which fare especially well by customers' standards. Casey's breaded pork sandwich is particularly successful; it's easy for pork to get dry and mealy, especially when it's placed between two pieces of bread, but Casey's manages to produce something genuinely tasty. Its spicy chicken sandwich, though, might take the crown for being its most beloved choice. "I'm addicted to the spicy chicken burger," said one Redditor on the Casey's subreddit, with others saying that they prefer the chain's food to other fast food options.
QuikTrip
QuikTrip's sandwiches might just be slept on. The chain (which isn't to be confused with Kwik Trip, despite their very similar names) serves up an excellent selection of classic sandwiches, including grilled cheeses and subs, and all of them are consistently good. The main thing that stands out about QuikTrip's sandwiches is their generosity. Its grilled cheeses, for example, are positively stuffed with dairy, while subs come with a hefty load of cold cuts and vegetables. All this in sandwiches that won't break the bank.
QuikTrip's add-on options are considered pretty extensive by customers, so no matter what you're going for, you'll likely be in for a treat. If you want something genuinely awesome, though, there's one order to go for: "The barbecue brisket grilled cheese sandwich is out of this world, for the price point and the fact that it's a QT sandwich. If I'm going for fast food, it's usually this one particular thing," said one fan on Reddit. Throw in an efficient, speedy atmosphere, and you can't go wrong. Oh, and its gas station hot dogs are some of the best, too.
Royal Farms
Okay, here's the thing: Royal Farms may not be as high-profile as the likes of Sheetz and Wawa in the gas station sandwich wars. In fact, a lot of people might not even consider it at all when picking a place to grab a sandwich from. However, the mid-Atlantic chain has emerged as something of a dark horse when it comes to its food. Known for being a gas station that serves mouth-watering fried chicken, when it delivers this in sandwich form, it does a great job. The balance it achieves with its sandwiches has left customers very satisfied. The toppings and sauces serve to highlight the chicken as opposed to drowning it, while the chicken itself is juicy and tender. No wonder some people think it's got the best sandwiches around.
Royal Farms also knows how to put a different spin on a classic chicken sandwich. You can get a standard one or a spicy one; you can grab one on a potato bun or in a waffle. When a gas station wins second place in USA Today's 2026 10BEST Awards for its food, you know that things are going well.
QuickChek
In the gas station sandwich game, there are a few names that get a lot of attention, like Wawa, Sheetz, and Buc-ee's. Now, don't get us wrong, they all make great sandwiches — but if customer opinions are anything to go by, QuickChek might be the preferred choice. This gas station chain is a go-to for a lot of folks who value it over other options for its subs and sandwiches. Some people even say that it's better than sandwich chains like Jersey Mike's, whose sole focus is putting bread and meat together. Now that's praise.
There are plenty of sandwiches on offer at QuickChek, but a couple of them really stand out as fan favorites. Its breakfast steak sandwich is a winner, as are the other breakfast bites. The Italian sandwich from QuickChek is also well-regarded, with a generous amount of meat and cheese stuffed into every bite, and fresh, crusty bread holding it all together. Keep an eye out for rotating, seasonal specials, too. Plus, you won't pay too much there: Sandwiches won't set you back, and its deals for regular patrons can make things even more affordable.
High's
If customer opinions are anything to go by, High's feels like it's a bit of a well-kept secret, the kind of place where the sandwiches are too good to let other people know. Well, sadly, we're going to be spoiling that for everyone. The modest mid-Atlantic chain may only have a few dozen locations, but it's been working on its sandwich game for a while, and it shows. It serves a good selection of options, most of which are stacked high with fillings and not overly expensive. Along with regular sandwiches, it's also got fan-favorite, buttery croissants, which may not be the most nutritious way to start your day, but are certainly delicious.
There are a few sandwiches that High's really knocks it out of the park with, though, and one is slightly unassuming. Its chicken salad sandwich is repeatedly cited by customers as one of its best, especially served on a croissant. It makes sense as to why: It's a homemade affair, with chunks of chicken and celery bound together by a spice-studded dressing, and served in a crusty roll. On the other end of the spectrum, its Mighty Meal will set you up for the day, and then some. This combination of a sausage patty, cheese, a hash brown, egg, and bacon, which is served on a bagel, is probably the most generous breakfast sandwich you'll see served by a gas station. Run, don't walk, to get it — but only if you're hungry.