13 Fast Food Loyalty Programs That Actually Pay Off
Seemingly every fast-food restaurant has a loyalty program and corresponding app. The reasons are simple: Customers use them in droves and help drive business. The use of restaurant loyalty programs doubled between 2019 and 2024, now accounting for more than half of transactions in some cases. Furthermore, loyalty program members are twice as likely to go to a restaurant than if they're not a member. By offering incentives for repeat visits, eateries are getting exactly what they want: steady, reliable business.
However, some fast-food loyalty programs are better than others. If you're already a fan of a restaurant, you're probably more likely to join the loyalty program. But if someone is trying to decide between multiple fast-food joints, a good program and app can make the difference. You certainly don't want potential customers to refer to your app as "straight buns," like one Reddit user said about Bojangles.
Recent data indicates the average consumer belongs to 3.6 restaurant loyalty programs, according to the National Restaurant Association. Which fast food programs should be on your list? As someone who sits well above that average, I decided to find out. Based on program setups, my personal experience, and more, here are 14 fast-food loyalty programs worth signing up for.
Popeye's
The Popeye's loyalty program is relatively new, having launched in August 2022. Yet it's become a personal favorite. I keep the app on my phone even though I live an hour from the nearest Popeye's, which says something.
The core premise is the same as other programs. You get points for purchases — in this case, 10 points per $1 spent — that can be redeemed for free food. For example, 300 points earn you a dessert pie or fried pickles, which would cost $2 to $4 at regular menu price. Other tiers unlock munchies such as six-piece wings, chicken sandwiches, and combo meals. But more than the solid redemption rates, the best part is the exclusive deals. One current offer is a 14-piece family tenders meal starting at $26.99. A 12-piece tenders meal would normally cost $36.99. There are also "2 Can Dine" deals, and a welcome offer of a free item with any purchase of $5 or more.
The app is easy to use with tabs at the bottom for the different sections (menu, offers, etc.), and a field at the top to choose your ordering spot, asking for food to be ready asap or at a future time. Furthermore, I know first-hand that you can "double dip" by using an offer and rewards points on the same visit, giving you even more bang for your cluck — err, buck.
McDonald's
McDonald's also waited a relatively long time to jump on the loyalty train, as its MyMcDonald's Rewards program debuted in July 2021. Still, it's made up for lost time with a gaggle of rewards, offers and perks. McDonald's awards 100 points per $1 spent, and you can start redeeming them at just 1,500 points. The rewards rates are solid, with most being the equivalent of 10-12% cash back. Points remain valid for up to one calendar year from when you earned them.
As for the offers, they aren't as phenomenal as when I first got the app, but they're still pretty good. Some of the best include Buy One Get One for $1 on breakfast sandwich, discounts on select value meals, and any size fries or soft drink at a flat price. When you start an order, the app will let you choose pickup or delivery, defaulting to the nearest McDonald's (though you can change this quickly). You can select table service, curb-side pickup, in-restaurant pickup, or drive-thru. While there is no "future" ordering option, the app will sense when you're close by and automatically submit the order.
For added convenience, the app will autogenerate a number/QR code to scan in the restaurant or provide at the drive-thru. It's all paying off. The Happy Rewards data company reports that MyMcDonald's Rewards members visit the restaurant 23% more often than non-members and account for 23% of total Golden Arches revenue.
Domino's
Domino's became the world's largest pizza chain in 2017, and thanks in part to a stellar loyalty program, it shows no signs of slowing down. Its rewards program launched in 2015 and has been tweaked multiple times to best gain, serve, and retain customers.
The program takes a different route to accumulating rewards. Every time you spend $5 or more on a purchase, you receive 10 points. With freebies starting at 20 points (such as bread bites or a 20-ounce bottled drink), two orders are enough to redeem a free item. Unlike some programs that incentivize large purchases, the Domino's loyalty structure encourages individuals who place smaller orders. Note that points will expire if your account is inactive for 180 days.
The Domino's app has a clean interface and provides access to a host of national deals, those available only at the nearest store(s) and exclusive member deals. There is also a time estimate for how long your order will take, and even an order tracker showing when your food is ready and on its way. Want proof that people respond to good rewards programs? When Domino's last revamped its program in September 2023, 2 million new members joined by the end of the year, as noted by Restaurant Dive. That's a lot of pizza!
Cold Stone Creamery
People think about rewards for their meals, but dessert is important, too. Since opening in 1988, Cold Stone Creamery has grown to more than 1,000 locations in the United States from coast to coast. An excellent loyalty program has undoubtedly helped with that.
This program might be the simplest. You receive one point for every whole dollar in a purchase. (For example, spending $9.71 will get you nine points.) Whenever a customer reaches 50 points, those points are automatically converted to a $5 reward, which translates to 10% cash back.
You have 90 days to use your reward on anything the store sells. Members also receive an introductory BOGO offer, a $5 birthday reward and bonus offers for National Ice Cream Month in July. Not only that, but you can add up to seven other people to the rewards account. The best part is that you don't even need the app. Speaking from experience, you can sign up at a Cold Stone location, then enter your phone number whenever you check out. The main advantages the app provides are 1) ordering in advance, and 2) seeing the full list of signature creations and available mix-ins.
Burger King
Burger King has tried to keep pace with McDonald's for decades. One department where they might be better is their loyalty program. RoyalPerks launched nationwide less than two months after the McDonald's program, and it instantly became beloved among burger-heads.
The main point of positivity is the rewards system. Burger King awards 10 "crowns" per dollar, and in November 2025, the first rewards tier was lowered from 250 to 200 crowns. It's not trivial items, either. You can get a cheeseburger for 200 crowns, and a large French fry or Crossan'wich for 400 crowns. One Reddit user proclaimed, "I love Burger King and McDonald's but (the) BK points system is (a) million times better than McD."
Don't underestimate the deals, either. Along with a host of member offers, the app menu includes several digital-only offers. Plus, you get double crowns throughout your birthday month, challenges to earn bonus crowns and more. Like McDonald's, the app includes an in-restaurant code and will find the nearest location. Granted, the program isn't perfect. Crowns are only valid for about six months, and the November 2025 update limited customers to one reward and one offer per transaction, which wasn't well received. Nevertheless, the program remains a great way to have it your way.
Dunkin'
America Runs on Dunkin' — and on its rewards program. Dunkin' is one of the fast-food loyalty OGs, launching DD Perks in April 2011. Now known as Club Dunkin', it's been through multiple variations, but the current one is a strong performer, especially for frequent visitors. On the surface, the program is pretty standard, with 10 points per $1 spent and various reward tiers ranging from 150 to 950 points. But one big thing stands out. Per Dunkin', if you make 12 purchases in a calendar month, you receive "Boosted Status," increasing points accrual by 20% for the following three months. Anyone who makes Dunkin' their daily stop on the way to work or school will really rake in the points.
Other benefits include a free eligible beverage and triple points on your birthday, plus periodic offers and chances for bonus points. If you provide your zip code when you sign up, you'll also receive local offers. The app includes a QR code to scan in the restaurant, and you can create a list of favorites to order faster.
It's an impressive program overall. Admittedly, some people got mad in 2025 when the required points increased for certain reward items. But given inflation, that seems to be inevitable for most programs, and Dunkin' still offers plenty.
Moe's Southwest Grill
I'm admittedly biased as Moe's is my favorite burrito chain, but its rewards program gives me plenty. It's gotten even better since the program was overhauled in May 2025 as part of a larger plan to expand the restaurant's nationwide footprint . The points allotment is the industry-standard 10 per $1, but unlike some fast-food joints, you can redeem them for almost anything on the menu. A regular fountain drink or cookie is 250 points, and most entrees are between 1,600 and 1,800 points. You can even get a meal kit for 5,000 points.
Moe's also has a "boost" system that is even better than Dunkin'. If you earn 1,250 points ($125 spent) in a calendar year, you jump to Gold Member status with 12 points per $1. You retain that status for the rest of the current year and all of next year.
I also love the offers I receive. Standard deals range from $2 off an entree to free sides and drinks. The Moe Monday $8.99 Burrito or Bowl deal gets even better, dropping to $6.99 in the app. Plus, Rewards members get bonus deals like BOGO burritos on National Burrito Day and $2 tacos on National Taco Day. If there's a Moe's near you, the loyalty program makes you feel even more welcome.
Chick-fil-A
I live in a Chick-fil-A desert, so I admittedly haven't had as much reason to use the Chick-fil-A One loyalty program. But by all accounts, it's one of the best, with Happy Rewards calling it "a total game-changer." It's also one of the biggest programs, sporting more than 50 million members.
The more research I do, the more I understand why. The 10 points per $1 spent, rewards starting at 200 points, food offers and birthday rewards are only the tip of the iceberg. The program has not two, not three, but four member tiers. You achieve Silver status at 1,000 points, Red at 4,000 points, and Signature at 10,000 points.
Along with point escalators up to 13 points per $1, added benefits include: At Silver level, you can give rewards to others as a tasty gift. At Red level, you and up to five other people can go on a free tour of the Chick-fil-A headquarters in Atlanta. Signature members receive even more rewards and offers. Rewards appear to average about 10% back at the base rate, and a quick venture through the app reveals a host of options such as how to pick up your order, a QR scan code and a status viewer. It's a lot for any Chick-fil-A enthusiast.
Starbuck's
Starbucks is determined not to be outdone by Dunkin' on the loyalty front. It created its program in April 2008 and has used many formats, including visit-based, purchase-based, and even a Starbucks credit card.
Another round of changes came early in 2026 with goals of increasing customer engagement, offering more personalization and giving more value. To that end, Starbucks copied Chick-fil-A by creating multiple status levels. The base green level includes one rewards star per $1, one free Monday drink customization per month, double stars on personal cups, a free birthday treat and bonus stars when you reload your Starbucks card.
If you earn 500 stars in a year, you become a Gold member. This adds a 1.2x star multiplier, gives you select double-star days and means your rewards never expire. Are you a daily visitor? Reaching 2,500 stars unlocks Reserve membership with a 1.7x star multiplier, even more double-star days and access to exclusive merchandise and experiences. The rewards are below average compared to other programs I've discussed — the best is redeeming 100 stars for one item up to $6 — but the bonuses and status-level benefits make up for it. The Starbucks Rewards program has more than 35 million members as of January 2026, and we'll see if the new version continues the growth.
Jersey Mike's
Of the major sandwich chains, Jersey Mike's appears to offer the best rewards program. Unlike the normal points-per-$1 system, myMike's assigns point values to each item. For example, a cookie or brownie is one "Shore point," a drink is two points, a regular sub is six points, and a giant sub is 12 points.
One downside is that points can only be redeemed for subs, bowls, and wraps. But the points required for each amount to buying 12-get-1-free, which is far superior to Jersey Mike's sandwich competitors. There is also personalized ordering, app offers, games to earn points, and a free regular birthday sub. You can order catering through the app, too.
Interestingly, when the program debuted in 2012, it was trumpeted by QSR as the first loyalty program with a cardless option. Maybe offering a better, more advanced rewards program than other sandwich restaurants is part of why Jersey Mike's has grown to than 3,300 locations in the United States.
Pizza Hut
I remember going to Pizza Hut all the time as a kid, and it saddened me when it fell to the world's #2 pizza chain. But there were legitimate reasons for that, including Domino's more readily embracing digital ordering. Pizza Hut didn't even start a loyalty program until 2017, but it's making another push with a new and improved Hut Rewards.
At its core, the latest program is a traditional points-based system, with rates of — you guessed it — 10 points per $1. The redemption rates, though, are excellent. Items such as Cinnabon Mini Rolls, cheese sticks and personal pan pizza can exceed a 15% return. The app also makes it easy to find deals that reduce the price point, which has been another Pizza Hut criticism in recent years.
In addition, the current Hut Rewards puts a larger focus on the customer experience. This includes more rewards items, challenges to increase earn rates, and special promotions such as a meal bundle to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Space Jam.Like Domino's, points last indefinitely as long as you make one purchase every six months — and I've always received ample warning that they're about to expire.
Hardee's
I've long wished that Hardee's would come to the Northeast, and the rewards program adds to that desire. I recently got to experience the program while traveling in the Southeast, and I think it's one of the best-kept secrets in fast food.
The program has only existed since 2022, but it checks all the boxes. When you sign up, you receive a reward for a select free burger or sandwich with a $1 purchase. At with the 10 stars per $1 rate, you quickly stack up some nice rewards. Any size French fry is only 150 stars, and a five-piece chicken tenders or Famous Star burger is 500 stars. Plus, there are scores of offers, such as discounted items and delicious BOGO Tender Tuesdays.
Smartly, Hardee's now uses the loyalty program to activate its multi-year sponsorship of NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace and status as the Official QSR of NASCAR. On race days that Hardee's is the primary sponsor of Wallace's #23, rewards members get a 23% discount for app orders.Whenever Wallace earns a top 10 finish, customers can enter a promo code to buy a large drink and get a free three-piece tenders. Add a simple app that lets you personally select a location for pickup or delivery, and this is one stout program.
Wendy's
Wendy's was first to the loyalty game among international burger joints, rolling out Wendy's Rewards in July 2020. The timing wasn't great, being at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the program has proven a resounding success. In 2024, Wendy's credited its 40-million-plus rewards members with substantially increasing sales.
Many of the beats sound familiar because they are, including 10 points per $1 spent and a QR code for in-restauraunt ordering. But rewards are notably good, with menu items like chicken nuggets, French fries, and burgers regularly exceeding 10% back. The sheer volume of redeemable items is also impressive with more than 25 possibilities — including the Baconator.
All new members receive 200 bonus points and a 10-piece chicken nuggets meal. If you provide your birth date, you receive a free birthday Frosty. Other app offers weren't great — things like $1 off a combo meal — but as I wrote this article, Wendy's was doing weekly merchandise drops for members, a promotion that hopefully returns.
The app is loaded with features such as favorite food lists and mobile pay codes. Personally, I like that the app makes customers physically choose their store location, as this verification step prevents confusion and lost orders.