13 Fast Food Loyalty Programs That Actually Pay Off

Seemingly every fast-food restaurant has a loyalty program and corresponding app. The reasons are simple: Customers use them in droves and help drive business. The use of restaurant loyalty programs doubled between 2019 and 2024, now accounting for more than half of transactions in some cases. Furthermore, loyalty program members are twice as likely to go to a restaurant than if they're not a member. By offering incentives for repeat visits, eateries are getting exactly what they want: steady, reliable business.

However, some fast-food loyalty programs are better than others. If you're already a fan of a restaurant, you're probably more likely to join the loyalty program. But if someone is trying to decide between multiple fast-food joints, a good program and app can make the difference. You certainly don't want potential customers to refer to your app as "straight buns," like one Reddit user said about Bojangles.

Recent data indicates the average consumer belongs to 3.6 restaurant loyalty programs, according to the National Restaurant Association. Which fast food programs should be on your list? As someone who sits well above that average, I decided to find out. Based on program setups, my personal experience, and more, here are 14 fast-food loyalty programs worth signing up for.