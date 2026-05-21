10 Fast Food Menu Items That Dropped In May 2026

Fast food menus often seem like more of the same, and it's true that familiar products are part of what makes the business model work. But fast food is also a hotly competitive market, and with consumers less hesitant to pay rising prices, restaurants have to release new products that keep customers engaged.

With spring finally in full swing, the month of May has seen the debut of many new fast food items from burger joints, chicken chains, sandwich shops, cookie stores, smoothie spots, and more. For these businesses, it's an attempt to get you to spend more money. But for the customer, it's an exciting smorgasbord of flavors.

New products include a dirty soda trend that popped up at several national chains, a limited-time promotional menu for a new "Star Wars" movie, and a new application of what is perhaps Popeyes best dipping sauce ever. A sandwich shop that some people go to just for the cookies has a new one, and a well-known chicken chain released a brand new dipping sauce. And, for the culinary adventurers out there, someone even made a pickle smoothie. Yes, really.