Taco Bell's New Menu Item Gives Its Mexican Pizza A Cantina Twist

A crisp fried corn tortilla topped with refried beans, lettuce, and cheese doesn't need much else. Taco Bell disagreed. The Mexican-inspired fast food chain's tostada was one of the brand's earliest staples. Then, Taco Bell's food Research and Development team added tomatoes and another layer of fried corn tortilla to make the Mexican Pizza, which quickly became a runaway success. (Taco Bell originally called the dish a Pizzazz Pizza due to testing with its customer base revealing they thought the word "Mexican" implied it would be spicy.) Now, Taco Bell takes the creation and adds another layer: Cantina Chicken.

That's right, the Mexican Pizza is joining the Cantina Chicken menu by adding the slow-roasted chicken, green chili sauce, pico de gallo, and purple cabbage. The new addition officially joins the Cantina menu starting on May 21. Taco Bell Rewards members get early access to the dish on the app starting May 19. If this all piques your interest, don't wait — the Cantina-fied Mexican Pizza is only here for a limited time. Don't worry, Taco Bell fans, it will be as spicy as you want it to be.