Taco Bell Employees Hate These 10 Customer Habits

Like any job, working at Taco Bell has its upsides and its downsides — and, as with all public-facing roles, those downsides can often be determined by customer interactions. When everyone's happy and things go smoothly, working with customers can be a breeze for Taco Bell employees. Things can quickly go south, though, when the folks who are buying their favorite Taco Bell menu items are doing so in ways that workers see time and time again, and which can cause more stress than you think.

Certain customer habits specific to Taco Bell can really get on the nerves of the people who work there, and you might even be doing them without knowing it. This can be as innocent as ordering items with the wrong name, or failing to specify what type of menu item you want (there's more than just one type of drink, folks). Elsewhere, customers can be a lot more disruptive and, at times, unreasonable, with rude behavior and poor drive-thru etiquette causing needless stress for employees. Oh, and those viral tricks you've seen online? They may not be received that well by your average Taco Bell worker.