The Overlooked Burger Chain That Makes Frozen Custard From Scratch
When it comes to the most popular American fast food burger chains, In-N-Out and Five Guys jump to the front of the line. In-N-Out is a West Coast favorite with secret menus and a bit of a cult following, while Five Guys is known for its hand-cut fries and burgers made your way. Each has its well-deserved merits, but they aren't the only burgers on the block. Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers deserves its chair at the table. What makes this quick service restaurant a little unique is the fact that it makes small batches of custard from scratch on site.
On its website, Freddy's explains that it churns its custard several times throughout the day to ensure there aren't any ice crystals or excess air. This, in turn, produces a dense, rich, and creamy ice cream. This chain keeps things simple, focusing on two basic flavors: Vanilla and chocolate. Both serve as the base for the many shakes, sundaes, and floats that are featured on the menu. From its signature Turtle sundae to its Dr. Pepper frost, which is a combination of vanilla custard and the soda made using 23 flavors, Freddy's custard is the key to what separates its frozen treats from its competitors.
The Freddy's vibe and experience
Of course, Freddy's isn't just a place for custard, although if that's all you want when you find yourself there, no judgment. Still, it's worth checking out some of its other offerings. Smashed steakburgers, Vienna Beef hot dogs, shoestring fries, and cheese curds are among some of the menu items fans like to order up. Its chili also tends to rank among the best fast food chilis. And while some reviewers like to compare it to a Steak and Shake and Culver's, Freddy's is definitely distinct.
Freddy's opened its door over two decades ago, in 2002, in Wichita, Kansas. It has a true Midwestern vibe, and if you feel like you've been transported to life in America back in the early 1950s after dining on a cooked-to-order meal, then its founders, brothers Bill and Randy Simon, along with their friend and business partner, Scott Redler, would probably say mission accomplished. This booming burger chain's old-school approach, coupled with its burgers and custard, makes it the perfect spot to seek out on that next road trip. While it has over 550 restaurants, it is currently concentrated in just 36 states. But don't worry, the partners are continuing to expand and have another 130 franchises in the works.