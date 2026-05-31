The Overlooked Burger Chain That Makes Frozen Custard From Scratch

When it comes to the most popular American fast food burger chains, In-N-Out and Five Guys jump to the front of the line. In-N-Out is a West Coast favorite with secret menus and a bit of a cult following, while Five Guys is known for its hand-cut fries and burgers made your way. Each has its well-deserved merits, but they aren't the only burgers on the block. Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers deserves its chair at the table. What makes this quick service restaurant a little unique is the fact that it makes small batches of custard from scratch on site.

On its website, Freddy's explains that it churns its custard several times throughout the day to ensure there aren't any ice crystals or excess air. This, in turn, produces a dense, rich, and creamy ice cream. This chain keeps things simple, focusing on two basic flavors: Vanilla and chocolate. Both serve as the base for the many shakes, sundaes, and floats that are featured on the menu. From its signature Turtle sundae to its Dr. Pepper frost, which is a combination of vanilla custard and the soda made using 23 flavors, Freddy's custard is the key to what separates its frozen treats from its competitors.