What Makes Taco Bell's Fire Sauce So Spicy?

There are few fast food chains that are as beloved as Taco Bell and its Mexican-inspired menu items. Gorditas, Crunchwrap Supremes, and Mexican pizzas have fans making a run for the border at all hours of the day, but even the best Taco Bell menu items wouldn't be the same without those iconic packets of hot sauce. While there are four main options, which are Diablo, Fire, Hot, and Mild, it's Taco Bell Fire sauce that has the adventurous heat and their tongues feeling en fuego. It has just the right amount of kick to make the taste buds feel it. But have you ever wondered what makes the Fire sauce so spicy? If you guessed jalapeños and chili powder, then winner, winner, Taco Bell dinner.

With 15 ingredients listed on the packet, these two items, along with vinegar, are the most likely suspects that are creating a spicy and slightly acidic bite. Additionally, Taco Bell Fire sauce includes tomato puree as the base, which is not typically in a host sauce, along with modified food starch, minced onion, onion juice, spices, natural flavors, xanthan gum, salt, potassium sorbate and sodium benzoate, garlic powder, and paprika.