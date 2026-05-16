The Fast Food Chain That Fans Say Has 'God-Tier' Pot Roast
Aromatic, comforting, and downright delicious, a serving of homemade pot roast is an ambrosial meal. The only problem? The lengthy cook time. A three-pound pot roast can take up to three hours to cook in the oven, which means it isn't a dish you can whip up at speed after a busy day at work. While you could dump your beef and veggies into an Instant Pot on a Sunday morning to make a low-effort slow-cooker pot roast, there's an even easier way to get your fix: order it from Culver's. According to customers on Reddit, this fast food chain's "pot roast sandwich is god-tier."
Made with premium chuck roast that's slow braised for eight hours in a classic blend of herbs and spices, Culver's pot roast is so good that patrons have taken to customizing their orders with additions and extras to create personalized sammies. For instance, one Redditor said, "I love getting the pot roast with Swiss and grilled onions," while another recommended "...try the beef pot roast with mayo, Swiss cheese and pickles!!" One Culver's enthusiast even admitted to ordering a pot roast sammie with a burger patty, perhaps to bulk out its protein content. Meanwhile, another commenter on the same thread put forward an altogether different way to enjoy the pot roast: "Hear me out. Salad bowl fries, pot roast, cheese sauce, [barbecue] sauce, sour cream (optional), crispy bacon, [and] choice of chicken. Shake it all up and enjoy Culver's animal fries."
Is Culver's pot roast cooked in-house?
According to a Culver's employee posting on Reddit, the pot roast "Comes already cooked, then we warm it in a steam table before shredding it and taking the fat out of it. Then it sits in the steam table until ordered." The meat is then stuffed into a toasted signature bun.
As the pot roast is cooked in large chunks and isn't pre-shredded, the meat retains some of its juiciness. That said, you can request that your server dip the beef into some of the meaty juices that it's been sitting in before they make your sandwich. Alternatively, ask for some of the jus to be served in a cup so you can dip your sammie into it with every bite.
Cracker Barrel and Bob Evan's are just a couple of the other eateries that have made it onto our list of the best chain restaurant pot roasts. The former serves its pot roast with mashed taters and gravy, while the latter also tops its slow-roasted offering with carrots and caramelized onions. But if you're after a quick lunch that you can eat on the go, Culver's pot roast sandwich ticks every box (and it goes without saying that you should also order a serving of Culver's custard for dessert).