The Fast Food Chain That Fans Say Has 'God-Tier' Pot Roast

According to a Culver's employee posting on Reddit, the pot roast "Comes already cooked, then we warm it in a steam table before shredding it and taking the fat out of it. Then it sits in the steam table until ordered." The meat is then stuffed into a toasted signature bun.

As the pot roast is cooked in large chunks and isn't pre-shredded, the meat retains some of its juiciness. That said, you can request that your server dip the beef into some of the meaty juices that it's been sitting in before they make your sandwich. Alternatively, ask for some of the jus to be served in a cup so you can dip your sammie into it with every bite.

Cracker Barrel and Bob Evan's are just a couple of the other eateries that have made it onto our list of the best chain restaurant pot roasts. The former serves its pot roast with mashed taters and gravy, while the latter also tops its slow-roasted offering with carrots and caramelized onions. But if you're after a quick lunch that you can eat on the go, Culver's pot roast sandwich ticks every box (and it goes without saying that you should also order a serving of Culver's custard for dessert).