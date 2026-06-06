The 10 Best Fast Food Milkshakes, According To Customers

There is no better pairing for a juicy burger or salty French fry than a sweet, creamy milkshake, and chains across the country offer various versions of this fast-food delicacy. Whether you prefer a thick shake packed with chunks of cookies and served with a spoon, or a smooth, sipable drink topped with whipped cream and a bright red cherry, there's no denying that this staple dessert has become a customer obsession. In fact, some fast food milkshakes are so delicious that they are worth a stop for the dessert alone.

Customers online passionately debate which chains offer the thickest shakes, the best seasonal flavors, and the highest-quality ice cream. While nearly every fast-food restaurant offers some version of a milkshake, some stand out for their quality ingredients, unique flavors, or simply for their value. From old-school diner-style handspun shakes to over-the-top flavor combinations and seasonal offerings that keep customers waiting all year long, these fast-food milkshakes are the absolute best in the game, according to customers. Note that prices listed in this article may vary slightly based on location.