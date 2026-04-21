6 Fast Food Hash Browns That Customers Love
Hash browns are a beloved breakfast food, and for many, it's the superior form of fried potato. There's something deeply satisfying about a perfectly cooked hash brown — and while it may seem like an unassuming side, some hash browns are so tasty they become the main event of a fast food meal. As any true potato lover knows, a good hash brown is characterized by a crispy golden exterior with a buttery soft interior. And when it comes to frying potatoes, the fast food giants truly are the experts because those vats of oil make restaurant hash browns significantly better than those you make at home.
While nearly every fast food chain has its own take on hash browns, not all are created equal. Some restaurants fall short with lackluster potatoes that are oily or soggy, but there are some true standouts that customers just can't get enough of. To determine which hash browns get high praise, we analyzed customer sentiment across platforms like Reddit, TikTok, and YouTube. We prioritized chains that consistently received excellent reviews for taste, texture, and overall value, focusing on recurring themes in customer feedback rather than one-off opinions. Some of the critical factors included in the analysis were the crunch, grease, potato flavor, seasoning, and shape of the hash browns.
Whether they come in the form of a handheld patty, bite-sized rounds, or something a little more unconventional, these are the fast food chains that have inspired customer loyalty with their golden potato creations.
McDonald's
McDonald's knows a thing or two about potatoes, and although its best-selling menu item is its infamous French fries, some customers believe the hash browns are even better than the fries. In fact, according to one customer on Reddit, "The McDonald's hash-brown is pretty close to fast food perfection." The Golden Arches hash brown patty is largely considered the best in the business, in part due to the specific variety of potato they use, but also due to the oil they cook them in.
Like its fries, McDonald's cooks its hash browns in an oil mixture that includes natural beef flavoring. These golden bricks check all the boxes that customers are looking for in a fast food hash brown; they're crispy, salty, fatty without being too greasy — and they're portable. The only complaint customers have is that they can't order these crispy delights all day, since they're only served during breakfast hours.
Bojangles
This North Carolina-born southern chicken biscuit chain may be most famous for its signature biscuits, but the Bo-Tato rounds give the flaky breakfast staple a run for its money. One customer on Reddit wrote, "Everyone raves about the biscuits, but honestly ... it's the potato rounds that won me over. Something about it reminded me of a Waffle House. Maybe the onion, but I'm addicted." Other fans comment on the unique onion flavor as well, but they are also praised for being thicker than other hash browns.
Unlike the McDonald's patty shape, the Bojangles Bo-Tato rounds are small circles to be enjoyed in a few bites. One food reviewer on TikTok described the side as being perfectly crispy on the outside and pillowy on the inside, stating, "It almost tastes like a potato pancake." Plus, Bo-Tato rounds are available every day, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., unlike many other fast food restaurants, which only serve breakfast items during limited hours.
Taco John's
Taco John's Potato Olés might not be a traditional hash brown; in fact, they land somewhere in between a hash brown and a tater tot, but customers can't get enough of this West-Mex gem. They come in crispy, bite-sized circles, perfect for dipping in your favorite sauce. However, customers claim they're fantastic all on their own due to the unique blend of savory and salty seasoning, with a hint of spice. Some customers even order theirs extra crispy with extra seasoning to really double down on the deliciousness. One fan took to Reddit to make a bold claim that, "Potato Olés are the best fast food ever invented."
In fact, many customers believe this side dish is better than most of the main entree items the Midwestern fast food chain has to offer, especially when paired with Taco John's cheese sauce, sour cream, salsa, or guacamole for dipping. The Potato Olés stand out as a unique offering from many other Mexican fast food spots, which might explain why Taco John's is one of the Mexican chain restaurants taking over the U.S. that keeps many Midwesterners coming back for more.
Burger King
Burger King's hash browns also come in small, bite-sized round nuggets, similar to Taco John's Potato Olés. Some customers find the bite-sized spuds more fun to eat than a patty as well. Potato lovers tend to find themselves pleasantly surprised with Burger King's hash browns, and of the fast food options, they're one of the best values, which earns them points among customers.
Another thing that customers appreciate about the BK hash brown bites is that they aren't overly oily, which can become a problem when it comes to fried food like this. In a video series called the Hash Brown Olympics, one food reviewer on YouTube explained, "They don't look like, they don't feel like, and they don't taste like they've been soaked in grease." To upgrade the flavor on these tender potato bites, customers recommend enjoying them with the BK onion ring sauce or the picante sauce packets for a bit of a vinegary kick.
Arby's
Arby's potato cakes stand apart from the other fast food hash browns for their unique shape. McDonald's has the oval patty, Burger King and Bojangles have the coin-shaped bites, but Arby's has triangle-shaped hash browns that customers can't get enough of. For years, the popular menu item went on hiatus, but in 2024, the chain brought them back as a permanent menu item to satisfy the desperate pleas on social media for their return.
Customers on Reddit were thrilled to "Finally, I can get a hash brown side item at all hours of the day again" and claimed that the return of this delicious side was the "... ray of hope we needed in the world." The cakes are the perfect golden color and crispy enough to provide a crunch, balanced by just the right amount of grease. One fan on Instagram describes them as an "extra wide hash brown patty" since they are thicker than most fast food hash browns.
Taco Bell
Taco Bell isn't particularly well-known for its breakfast menu, but its hash browns actually give McDonald's a run for its money, according to some fans online. One customer on Reddit wrote, "I think a really good item that doesn't get discussed often is the taco bell hash browns ... light flakey and crispy and often times better than Mcdonald's and equivalents." The Taco Bell potato is very similar in shape to the McDonald's oval patty, but much cheaper at $1.99.
One customer who tried the hash brown for the first time on TikTok was impressed by the large size of the patty and claimed it was the best fast-food hash brown she'd ever tried. In a head-to-head comparison of Mickey D's and Taco Bell breakfast potatoes, a food reviewer on TikTok dethroned McDonald's as the GOAT and crowned Taco Bell the new reigning champion of fast food hash browns for being crunchier and better seasoned. He said is has "... an amazing crunch and very well seasoned ... We have a new champion. Taco Bell." This is a breakfast food you should always add to your order if you find yourself at Taco Bell in the morning.