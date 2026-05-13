The Cozy Wawa Secret Menu Item That's Less Than $5

Wawa is more than a convenience store and gas station; it's an East Coast institution. Its made-to-order food options make road tripping or the casual stop for a fountain drink, a mac and cheese bowl, or a hoagie, the perfect spot for yummy eats. But if you are like most people looking for a deal, Wawa has a cozy menu meal hack to add to your list of things you didn't know about Wawa. This mash-up comes from the Wawa associate Reddit community, which suggests ordering up a small chicken corn chowder for $1, along with a buttered biscuit in a bowl. Pour the soup on top of the biscuit, and you've got yourself an impromptu and comforting chicken and dumplings for under $5.

Apart from the cost, the beauty of this trick is that the parts of the biscuit that are submerged will soak up all the brothy, chowder liquid. If you want, you can even ask WaWa to toast the biscuit a little extra. This does two things. This ensures there is not a dramatic temperature drop in your chicken corn chowder, and it adds a little crunch to it. Some Redditors suggest drizzling just a little soup at a time, rather than dumping it over the biscuit all at once. This is a choice of how quickly you want that biscuit to soften up and absorb that goodness.