Customers Say These Are The 9 Best Fast Food Onion Rings

Onion rings are harder to get right than they seem. This classic fast food side (which was originally invented in the U.K. before becoming an American classic) is almost unnervingly simple: A slice of onion, some batter, and a bunch of hot oil. Within that simplicity, though, lies a lot of potential for error. At their worst, onion rings are limp, unsatisfying, and lacking in any flavor whatsoever. Conversely, when they're at their best, they're the highlight of a meal, and some fast food chains understand that better than others.

Thankfully, customers aren't just shy about saying which fast food restaurants fail with their onion rings — they're also quick to praise the ones that do them well. For this article, we decided to find the latter and figure out, once and for all, which fast food joints do the humble onion ring justice. By looking at customer social media reviews and responses, we figured out the places that are making flavorful, well-constructed rings that don't fall apart in your mouth. From Culver's to White Castle, here are the restaurants that genuinely get it right. Are you feeling hungry yet?