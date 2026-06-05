Customers Say These Are The 9 Best Fast Food Onion Rings
Onion rings are harder to get right than they seem. This classic fast food side (which was originally invented in the U.K. before becoming an American classic) is almost unnervingly simple: A slice of onion, some batter, and a bunch of hot oil. Within that simplicity, though, lies a lot of potential for error. At their worst, onion rings are limp, unsatisfying, and lacking in any flavor whatsoever. Conversely, when they're at their best, they're the highlight of a meal, and some fast food chains understand that better than others.
Thankfully, customers aren't just shy about saying which fast food restaurants fail with their onion rings — they're also quick to praise the ones that do them well. For this article, we decided to find the latter and figure out, once and for all, which fast food joints do the humble onion ring justice. By looking at customer social media reviews and responses, we figured out the places that are making flavorful, well-constructed rings that don't fall apart in your mouth. From Culver's to White Castle, here are the restaurants that genuinely get it right. Are you feeling hungry yet?
Culver's
If you want knockout fast food onion rings, there are few better places to go than Culver's. In fact, there may not be any better place at all. The Wisconsin-based fast food chain, which has been changing things up in 2026, has steadily built a reputation for itself as having one of the best portions of onion rings in the game. It continues to get them right to this day. "They are legit good and not just, better than other fast food places good," said one customer on Reddit, highlighting the fact that some places can succeed by virtue of doing a slightly better version of this infamously patchy food. No no, Culver's really cares about these rings.
The fact that Culver's cares is evident in how it gets every element of its onion rings right. Its batter is light but flavorful, with a slight sweetness to it and a serious crunch. The onions, meanwhile, are whole pieces, again with a gentle sugariness to them, and which are easily biteable. Plus, these onion rings are genuinely big, with Culver's clearly using the biggest slices they can find and not settling for smaller, disappointing rings. Best of all, they have a handmade feel to them. It's impressive stuff all round.
Whataburger
If you want an onion ring that actually looks like an onion ring (by which we mean, a handmade morsel with an actual onion in it, not something that looks as though it's come off a production line), then Whataburger's for you. The chain's onion rings may not be its best-known menu item, but those in the know are quick to highlight them as some of the best, if not the best, out there. These onion rings are made with pieces of real onion that are cooked just right, allowing you to bite through them easily without fear of them sliding out the side, and without the batter burning. Importantly, the onions are also flavorful, and not muted or just there for show. They exude a full taste that, when paired with a shatteringly crunchy batter, hits every time.
It also helps that Whataburger's onion rings have a charming, old-school appearance, and that the chain isn't trying to reinvent the wheel with them. No strange seasoning blends on the outside or unusual flavor combos: These are classic onion rings, done right. They're a go-to side for customers at the chain, who say they're way better than the other options available, like its fries. We salute you for these, Whataburger — and for having the best-value fast food burger around.
Jack in the Box
Jack in the Box may have been struggling at the end of 2025, but we don't think its onion rings are to blame for that fact. This fast food chain may not knock it out of the park with every one of its menu items, but it very much succeeds with its rings. Unlike other onion rings, which have a smooth batter, Jack in the Box's offer is seasoned, breaded, and knobbly, but they still have a handmade appearance that makes you feel like they were crafted from scratch. That rough exterior also makes them way more successful at scooping up sauce.
Jack in the Box's onion rings are so popular with customers that last year, they received a Reader's Choice Award from USA Today 10BEST, due to their full flavor and balance of sweetness and savoriness. They've generated a lot of loyalty among Jack in the Box diners, who love the consistency of the restaurant's output with this item. We can only hope it doesn't try to mess with them, because honestly? They already seem hard to beat.
Dairy Queen
Let's just get this out of the way: No one's going to Dairy Queen for a gourmet onion ring. Its customers are under no illusion that this is a fine dining menu item. However, onion rings don't need to be fancy — they just need to be reliably hot, flavorful, crispy, and aesthetically pleasing in a kind of roughly charming way. On all those fronts, Dairy Queen nails it, and its fans call its onion rings the best out of any fast food restaurant. They're definitely better than some of the other DQ menu items.
To be honest, it's easy to see why people love these. Dairy Queen's onion rings are crusted with a craggy breading, but despite looking like it could be overwhelming, that breading has the perfect level of thickness. Inside, the onion is cooked to an ideal level, and isn't too soft or too crunchy. It's easy to bite through, and it doesn't try to escape the breading when you do so. Dairy Queen's onion rings might not be the most strongly seasoned around, but it gets all the basics right here.
Sonic
You should expect the unexpected with Sonic's onion rings. These rings might not be to everyone's taste, due to their very specific flavor profile: They have a sweetness to them that, if you're a fan of purely umami flavors, might come out of nowhere. However, this sweetness is also balanced with a savory note that makes these onion rings much more dynamic than the average portion from a fast food chain. That sweetness also highlights the flavor of the onion itself and stops it from disappearing into a mass of batter.
Sonic's onion rings are also some of the crispiest around, and they have an attractive, rustic appearance that gives them a certain nostalgic charm. Customers on Reddit have said they have "that state fair/carnival taste," and their appearance also lends them that sense of old-school whimsy. The people who love these onion rings really love them, and when fast food fans are this passionate about a menu item, you know it's doing something right. Thanks for standing out from the pack, Sonic.
White Castle
White Castle is, of course, better known for its sliders than anything else — but next time you're there, make sure you grab yourself a portion of its onion rings. White Castle's onion rings frequently get superlative reviews from its customers, who love the crispiness of the batter, and the satisfyingly uniform appearance that doesn't feel too cookie-cutter. "Best onion rings in the world," said one happy diner on Reddit, who was one of many to recommend this menu item from the burger chain.
This is all the more impressive, given that White Castle is one of the few fast food restaurants that opts for minced onion instead of whole onion slices. This might make it seem like it's cutting corners, but in fact, it's something customers appreciate. "I love White Castle's onion rings," said another fan on Reddit, "they dice up the onions so you don't have to worry about pulling out the entire thing when biting." It turns out, the essential problem with so many onion rings is their construction.
A&W
If you like your onion rings with a side of consistency, A&W has got you covered. Having recently made a bit of a comeback, A&W has been in operation now for well over a century. For all that time, it's remained a standout option in the restaurant world, and it's long put out an excellent version of this classic side. A&W's onion rings have a rough, crunchy breading that's just flavorful enough without being overly salty or spicy. The breading is also light enough not to cloud the onion inside, and it's cooked evenly, ensuring no soggy patches or pale spots.
In short, A&W's onion rings are a hit, and customers know it. These rings are cited as some of the best around by fans, thanks to their crispiness and flavor. When paired with a serving of its root beer, it's a taste of pure American food culture — one that's kept people happy for generations. A&W may feel a little old-school these days, but don't sleep on these onion rings.
Fatburger
Fatburger's onion rings really are a thing of beauty. Just the mere sight of them is enough to get fans excited: Large, slim, and lightly coated with a super-crisp batter, these have a homemade appearance that wouldn't look out of place in an independent restaurant. Made with fresh slices of onion, they have a full flavor that doesn't require excessive amounts of seasoning, which makes a nice change from the anonymous, tasteless onion rings some other fast food chains produce.
It's little surprise, then, that Fatburger's onion rings have won a lot of fans throughout the years — and it's still knocking it out of the park to this day. People regularly recommend its onion rings as being some of the best out there, and when paired with one of its burgers, they offer a crisp counterpoint that's just a bit more interesting than its fries. Crucially, though, this style of onion ring is best when enjoyed straight out of the fryer: If not, they can quickly sag and become overly greasy. So if you're buying a portion of these, make sure you're eating them straight away.
Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers
Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers knows a thing or two about branding. This chain doesn't try to reinvent the wheel constantly, Taco Bell-style, and put out menu items that feel as though they're reaching for something new (and perhaps not asked for). Instead, it sticks with the old-school classics, and it does them well — and its onion rings, with their legion of fans, are proof of this.
Freddy's puts out a well-made, consistent onion ring that has even managed to win over people who don't like the menu item at all. The cooking time is really what sets them apart here: Freddy's resists keeping them in the fryer for too long and leaving its customers with onions that are overly soft, or else which try to escape the batter at a moment's notice. Instead, there's a snap to the vegetable inside, which is paired with the super-crispy batter on the outside. True to the vibe of Freddy's, the onion rings also have a handmade appearance, with a lovely irregularity that gives them a touch of character. As the Freddy's menu is relatively limited (although it still has a good selection), it wouldn't get away with it if this key item weren't excellent. Luckily, it is.
Methodology
To determine which fast food restaurants had the best onion rings, we first looked at one key criterion above all others: Passion. Great onion rings are the kind of thing people rave about, whereas passable onion rings can often be damned with faint praise — so, to start, we looked through every fast food chain that currently sells onion rings, and then looked at sites like Reddit, Facebook, and TikTok, to see which of these rings were inspiring the most fervent support. We also looked at professional reviews on food and news websites, for secondary support of these onion rings' excellence, but it all started with what customers were saying. While every fast food chain has its fair share of critics, the ones that made this list were almost universally praised. We made sure to look only at reviews and responses left within the last year.
Once we had determined which fast food onion rings were most popular with customers, we then examined why. We looked at what fans were saying about the onion rings' batter, flavor, and the onion itself, to fully understand how these fast food chains are beating the competition. Interestingly, using whole onion slices wasn't necessarily a key indicator of success: White Castle's onion rings are made with minced onions, but inspired some of the most passionate support around. It just goes to show a good onion ring can take many forms, as long as it gets the crunch right.