This Fried Chicken Chain Is Bringing Its Iconic Biscuits To Grocery Stores

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Popeyes' biscuits aren't an obvious hit. They contain many attributes usually not desirable in a biscuit. They're small, dense, a little dry, and almost too salty. Despite all that, these biscuits are almost as beloved a part of Popeyes as the chicken itself. For decades, the only way to have one at home has been to try your luck with a copycat recipe or eat leftovers from the restaurant. But all of that is changing now — sort of.

Popeyes is currently rolling out boxed biscuit mixes to grocery stores nationwide, available in either the classic Homestyle mix or a new Cajun Cheddar flavor. Some major retailers may already have them available for purchase. But they're not quite the same as the famous buttermilk discs under heat lamps: These are drop biscuits, to be prepped as a simple spoonful of wet dough dropped onto a tray. They're not as shapely as the restaurant biscuits, and likely not as dense either.

It calls to mind when Popeyes put its sauces in grocery stores, after which some customers complained that the Blackened Ranch in a shelf-stable bottle wasn't quite the same as the refrigerated sauce cups. But if the sauces' popularity is any indicator, most consumers will be satisfied with these slightly different biscuits as well.