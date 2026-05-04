This Fried Chicken Chain Is Bringing Its Iconic Biscuits To Grocery Stores
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Popeyes' biscuits aren't an obvious hit. They contain many attributes usually not desirable in a biscuit. They're small, dense, a little dry, and almost too salty. Despite all that, these biscuits are almost as beloved a part of Popeyes as the chicken itself. For decades, the only way to have one at home has been to try your luck with a copycat recipe or eat leftovers from the restaurant. But all of that is changing now — sort of.
Popeyes is currently rolling out boxed biscuit mixes to grocery stores nationwide, available in either the classic Homestyle mix or a new Cajun Cheddar flavor. Some major retailers may already have them available for purchase. But they're not quite the same as the famous buttermilk discs under heat lamps: These are drop biscuits, to be prepped as a simple spoonful of wet dough dropped onto a tray. They're not as shapely as the restaurant biscuits, and likely not as dense either.
It calls to mind when Popeyes put its sauces in grocery stores, after which some customers complained that the Blackened Ranch in a shelf-stable bottle wasn't quite the same as the refrigerated sauce cups. But if the sauces' popularity is any indicator, most consumers will be satisfied with these slightly different biscuits as well.
Thinking beyond a plain biscuit
Popeyes biscuits are delicious on their own, but that's far from the only way to eat them. Leftover Popeyes biscuits can be a star ingredient in breakfast sandwiches, but now they can also play that role freshly-baked — or in a Cajun-inspired avocado toast or shakshuka. Nearly any breakfast food with bread can be made better with Popeyes biscuits.
But it's not just breakfast, either. Any of the best ways to use leftover biscuits can also work well with these Popeyes biscuit mixes; use them for stuffing, bread pudding, croutons, chicken pot pie, trifles, strawberry shortcake, and much more.
Speaking of strawberries, Popeyes' home biscuit mixes can also be used to revive some of the chain's long-gone, limited-time-only biscuit releases. For Valentine's Day 2024, Popeyes rolled out a heart-shaped strawberry biscuit with strawberry jam and a tasteful drizzle of icing. With only a heart-shaped cookie-cutter, you can now revive this bygone recipe at home anytime.