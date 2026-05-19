The '80s Rap Song Wendy's Wrote To Teach Employees 'Grill Skills' Will Stick In Your Head For Days

Before corporate training videos were mundane, boring, and borderline dystopian, there was a brief, glorious moment in the 1970s/'80s when fast-food chains took a more ... unhinged route. Many restaurants made surreal training videos, but none served it up better than Wendy's. We are familiar, as we ranked Wendy's chicken sandwiches from worst to best. The fast-food burger chain taught new employees how to become grill masters with a rap video (yes, you read that right), called "Grill Skill." And it delivers on all the over-the-top, kitschy aspects that defined the '80s.

The Grill Skill training video is equal parts instructional guide and hip-hop fever dream. I would imagine the bigwigs at the burger franchise at the time hearing Run-D.M.C. or The Beastie Boys, and saying, "Yes, let's do this to teach employees to make hamburgers."

This VHS/mixtape relic is a Wendy's International production, put on by "the crew." The video is educational but also fully committed to the bit. There's choreography, the Golden Age '80s boo-bap sounds, and crew members training rookies to master grilling, along with building and serving up a classic Wendy's cheeseburger with finesse.