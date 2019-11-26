"The Mandalorian" recently debuted on streaming service Disney+ and if you've been on the internet at all, you're likely well aware that everyone is obsessed with Baby Yoda. The miniature green Jedi master and oldest character in the Star Wars franchise has appeared as an elder throughout the space saga, but now he's a little alien cherub with glistening Puss in Boots eyes. Truth be told, it might not actually be the Yoda, but a nameless baby of the same species. Regardless, he's out-of-this-world adorable and people love him so much that you can now get a Starbucks Frappuccino inspired by the extraterrestrial infant.

The recipe for the Baby Yoda Frappuccino was invented by food blogger Totally the Bomb. To order it, ask your barista for the Matcha Green Tea Creme Frappuccino with caramel drizzle in the cup (this is supposed to represent Baby Yoda's cloak). Finish it off with whipped cream and caramel. It also gets caramel ribbon crunch crunchies, but those may not be in season right now, so ask for something similar like the topping for caramel brûlée.



The Daily Meal/Taylor Rock

Does the drink live up to Baby Yoda's sparkling reputation? We went to our local Starbucks to find out. The price tag was pretty hefty ($7.46 for a grande in New York City), but the Frappuccino itself was pretty good. Our editors couldn't get enough of the whipped cream and caramel topping — we could eat it by the bowlful — and the flavor meshed perfectly with the matcha green tea. Our barista also added caramel syrup to the base for more flavor.

"The caramel actually goes nicely with the matcha," an editor said. "It sweetens it up, and I really liked the addition of the crunch."

If you squint your eyes and tilt your head to the side, it looks a bit like Baby Yoda too. Not exactly, but you get it. It works. The straw, dare we say, could even be a little lightsaber.

"I feel like visually it captures its inspiration better than some others have in the past. The coloring definitely works," an editor said. "I feel like I just ate ice cream in a great way, but ask me how I feel in an hour."

Sometimes when people order secret menu drinks, they feel sorry for baristas who have to build complex, custom-made beverages. The employee at our shop actually liked making this Frappuccino (for real), but noted that it's important to tell baristas the step-by-step process for what they want because they don't know off-menu drinks by name and aren't formally trained to make them. So don't go to Starbucks asking for a Baby Yoda Frappuccino, because you won't get one. Walk your barista through the steps mentioned above and you'll be on your way with a bright green caramel treat in no time. For more interesting off-the-wall drinks, study up on these Starbucks secret menu items and how to order them like a pro.