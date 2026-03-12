Ina Garten's Oscar Party Dessert Is One Of Her Most Iconic Recipes

The recipe is simple: butter and sugar creamed in a mixer. Then, while the mixer is set to slow, she adds eggs (one at a time), chocolate syrup (a 16-ounce can of Hershey's), vanilla (a tablespoon), and flour (added slowly to prevent lumps). Since Hershey's discontinued cans of syrup, she now recommends 1 1/3 cups of the brand's syrup from the bottle. If you ask us, there are better chocolate syrups out there, so we say use whatever syrup you like. She advises making the cake ahead of time and keeping it in the fridge.

For the ganache, she melts chocolate and cream together in a double boiler. To this, she adds her secret weapon — instant coffee granules, whose bitterness cuts the sweetness and deepens the chocolate flavor. Making the cake ahead of time and then frosting it the day of makes spreading the ganache easier since the cake is cool.

Garten's new addition to the recipe for her Oscar party is a layer of crème anglaise on the plate that the cake rests on. Garten uses her classic trick of melting vanilla ice cream, which is a simplified version of the sauce. We're sure the invite to her party is in the mail for us, but just in case, we're glad we know how to make this for ourselves!