How Costco's Checkout Process May Be Changing In 2026

Plenty of people love Costco for its good deals on bulk buys, but the entire shopping experience is not necessarily a pleasure. In some ways, Costco is a victim of its own popularity, as some of the least enjoyable aspects of shopping there are due to the sheer number of customers. But the chain is currently piloting a new program at select stores that could reduce your time at checkout to mere seconds.

According to the transcript of an earnings call, Costco is piloting automated pay stations at select stores. The stations work in tandem with the recent debut of employee pre-scans, where workers scan the items in your cart as you wait in line. In testing, automated pay stations are reducing transaction times to an average of 8 seconds.

It sounds minor, but the benefits appear to add up. The company attests that early test results show this new checkout method improving the overall traffic flow in stores and that customers are enthusiastic about it.