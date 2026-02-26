How Burger King's Iconic Whopper Is Changing In 2026

Burger King fans, take a deep breath and prepare for change because it's coming and it's coming fast. Today, the fast food chain announced in a press release that after a decade, the bun of Burger King's best-selling item, the Whopper, along with its packaging, is getting an upgrade. But they aren't stopping there; the mayo is turning gourmet-ish. Tom Curtis, President of Burger King U.S. & Canada, stated in the release, "The Whopper is an icon, so we didn't set out to reinvent it. Instead, we elevated it based on direct Guest feedback."

According to reports, Curtis revealed that after hearing complaints that the burger's bun was always "smushed" and the sandwich would deconstruct after the first bite, the company decided to take action and respond to customer comments and complaints. Curtis told CNN, "(We) improved packaging that kind of holds it together." The change in mayo, however, is a result of listening to franchisees who wanted an upgrade.