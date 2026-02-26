How Burger King's Iconic Whopper Is Changing In 2026
Burger King fans, take a deep breath and prepare for change because it's coming and it's coming fast. Today, the fast food chain announced in a press release that after a decade, the bun of Burger King's best-selling item, the Whopper, along with its packaging, is getting an upgrade. But they aren't stopping there; the mayo is turning gourmet-ish. Tom Curtis, President of Burger King U.S. & Canada, stated in the release, "The Whopper is an icon, so we didn't set out to reinvent it. Instead, we elevated it based on direct Guest feedback."
According to reports, Curtis revealed that after hearing complaints that the burger's bun was always "smushed" and the sandwich would deconstruct after the first bite, the company decided to take action and respond to customer comments and complaints. Curtis told CNN, "(We) improved packaging that kind of holds it together." The change in mayo, however, is a result of listening to franchisees who wanted an upgrade.
One thing that's not changing
What exactly can Whopper lovers expect? Burger King worked with their bread companies to create the new bun with sesame seeds that don't fall off, thanks to a glaze that keeps them in place. A hefty bun choice can make or break a burger, so this should have fast foodies excited. The mayo has been elevated with a zesty zing of citrus, and the paper wrapper is now a clamshell box. But don't worry, the burger patty isn't changing. They aren't messing with the meat. Burger King Whopper lovers can still expect a quarter pound of 100% flame-grilled beef stacked with fresh ingredients.
Of course, these renovations don't come without a price tag. According to CNN, the new Whopper will add an additional $4,000 to annual costs for Burger King franchisees. However, the company is hoping owners will not pass on this increase to customers and that instead it will make its fans even more loyal and hook the newbies. Customers can expect to experience this new and improved burger this week as it rolls out in its more than 7,000 Burger King locations.