Chick-Fil-A Just Changed Its Waffle Fries Recipe (And Customers Are Taking Notice)
In 2024 some customers of Chick-fil-A went online after noticing a change in the ingredients of the chain's waffle fries. Pea starch was added as a coating to increase the crispiness of the fries, thanks to the naturally high amylose content. People took to Facebook and Reddit to express their displeasure with the chain for the new ingredient, as they were worried it was a potential allergen. Reddit became flooded with complaints. Some users said the new fries were too hard, while others said they were too bland. Others said they enjoyed the crispiness of the new fries. The haters and those with concerns won out in the end, as, according to the Chick-Fil-A website, the fries no longer contain pea starch.
Customers on Reddit and Facebook are celebrating this victory. "As someone who hates the pea starch, I had their fries the other day and can confirm that they tasted how they used to," wrote one commenter. At least one person pushed back, replying to them that they do in fact miss the pea starch. Others didn't notice a difference. We ranked the fries high in our review of the sides at Chick-Fil-A, and it appears we had them after the change back.
What's the problem with pea starch?
In the end, people express concern about the pea starch, which is what mattered to Chick-fil-A. But is pea starch a problem? The EU, which generally has a more cautious approach to what goes into food, does not list starch as an allergen per Regulation (EU) No. 1169/2011. Pea starch is the result of protein extraction from the pea, and food allergens are most often from the protein in the item.
Yes, peas are legumes, but allergies to the full food group are not common. It's much more common to be allergic to just peanuts, which is one of the most common allergies. However, a pure starch should not have the allergy-causing compounds. However, some groups, such as Allergy UK, still warn people against pea starch, as not all processes remove the protein entirely, and having an allergy to one kind of legume increases the chances you're allergic to another (though it's still not likely).
Some people did complain of the pea version of the fries being too crunchy. Starch is often added to increase crunchiness, and pea starch takes it even further with its amylose content. Perhaps they would have fared better if they had just used our advice on making crispy fries by adding cornstarch.