Chick-Fil-A Just Changed Its Waffle Fries Recipe (And Customers Are Taking Notice)

In 2024 some customers of Chick-fil-A went online after noticing a change in the ingredients of the chain's waffle fries. Pea starch was added as a coating to increase the crispiness of the fries, thanks to the naturally high amylose content. People took to Facebook and Reddit to express their displeasure with the chain for the new ingredient, as they were worried it was a potential allergen. Reddit became flooded with complaints. Some users said the new fries were too hard, while others said they were too bland. Others said they enjoyed the crispiness of the new fries. The haters and those with concerns won out in the end, as, according to the Chick-Fil-A website, the fries no longer contain pea starch.

Customers on Reddit and Facebook are celebrating this victory. "As someone who hates the pea starch, I had their fries the other day and can confirm that they tasted how they used to," wrote one commenter. At least one person pushed back, replying to them that they do in fact miss the pea starch. Others didn't notice a difference. We ranked the fries high in our review of the sides at Chick-Fil-A, and it appears we had them after the change back.