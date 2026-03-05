Chick-Fil-A Spring Menu Review: One Drink Steals The Show

As a longtime fan and dedicated customer of the chain, when Chick-fil-A drops a new, limited-edition seasonal menu, I pay attention. As part of their springtime celebrations, the nationally acclaimed fast food chain, Chick-fil-A, is getting ready to roll out a brand new menu, complete with a full strawberry and hibiscus-based drink lineup, plus a trio of sandwiches that feel designed for a meal on a sunny spring day. Luckily for me, I was able to try this new limited-time seasonal menu early at a private Chick-fil-A tasting in my home island of Manhattan.

This menu comes as part of Chick-fil-A's larger yearlong "Newstalgia" mission, which aims to bring iconic menu items back to life with bold new twists. For me, this menu perfectly encapsulated the familiar feeling of a crisp, sunny, spring day, and I found myself surprised and delighted by my meal. However, while some items felt like instant classics, other items were good, but not an urgent recommendation. If you're heading to a Chick-fil-A anytime after March 9 — which is the day this menu launches nationwide — you may want to take note as to not miss out on the unexpected stars among the bunch. Based on my experience trying each item in this new menu, here is exactly what I'd order again, and what I'd probably skip next time.