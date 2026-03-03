The Best-Value Fast Food Burger Of 2026 Isn't From McDonald's Or Burger King, According To Report

Fast food is supposed to be a quick and affordable meal, but with overhead costs, including food, on the rise, this once cheap treat costs nearly as much as a casual chain restaurant. Value is more important to customers than ever, and a recent study showed that the best value for fast food burgers can be found at Whataburger.

The online lender NetCredit studied single-patty cheeseburgers from the nation's 14 largest fast food burger chains to compare their prices and weights. Product prices were normalized using the results of a previous pricing study, and cooked burgers were weighed with kitchen scales after removing all other ingredients.

At first glance, Whataburger may not seem like the best value. Its basic cheeseburger costs $5.92, much more than similar burgers. But the patties have a post-cooked weight of 3.56 ounces — nearly the pre-cooked weight of a McDonald's Quarter Pounder — which comes out to $1.66 per ounce of meat. By comparison, McDonald's much smaller (and cheaper) cheeseburger was in second place at $1.91 per ounce. Burger King didn't even crack the top 3, finishing 4th at $1.99 per ounce.