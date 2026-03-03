The Best-Value Fast Food Burger Of 2026 Isn't From McDonald's Or Burger King, According To Report
Fast food is supposed to be a quick and affordable meal, but with overhead costs, including food, on the rise, this once cheap treat costs nearly as much as a casual chain restaurant. Value is more important to customers than ever, and a recent study showed that the best value for fast food burgers can be found at Whataburger.
The online lender NetCredit studied single-patty cheeseburgers from the nation's 14 largest fast food burger chains to compare their prices and weights. Product prices were normalized using the results of a previous pricing study, and cooked burgers were weighed with kitchen scales after removing all other ingredients.
At first glance, Whataburger may not seem like the best value. Its basic cheeseburger costs $5.92, much more than similar burgers. But the patties have a post-cooked weight of 3.56 ounces — nearly the pre-cooked weight of a McDonald's Quarter Pounder — which comes out to $1.66 per ounce of meat. By comparison, McDonald's much smaller (and cheaper) cheeseburger was in second place at $1.91 per ounce. Burger King didn't even crack the top 3, finishing 4th at $1.99 per ounce.
Whataburger tastes like the better deal, too
To people unlucky enough to not have one nearby, Whataburger can seem like a weird Texas fascination. But one of the things people may not know about the chain is that every single patty is cooked to order, with never-frozen beef at that. This greatly underscores its above-average burger value, as these attributes can be rare in modern fast food.
Some of Whataburger's competition is among the most overpriced burger chains in the nation, including the fast food giant McDonald's. Long besieged by complaints of high prices, people often think it's not worth the relatively large expense for burgers that — except for the Quarter Pounder — ship frozen and are cooked in batches (similar to Burger King).
It could be said that Whataburger's status as one of the fast food chains that never uses frozen beef automatically puts it ahead of the competition on flavor. But with it also being the best value by weight, despite a relatively high price, certain cultural obsessions with Whataburger start to become relatable.