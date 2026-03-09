The World's Best Coffee Shop Of 2026 Is In This Southern State

While there are plenty of tips to help you make delicious coffee at home, true coffee lovers are also always on the lookout for the highest quality coffee shops for when they want a special experience. If you relate to this, then you should be paying attention to the list of the World's Top 100 Best Coffee Shops.

At the top of this year's list is a coffee shop from a Southern state: Onyx Coffee Lab, which has multiple locations throughout Arkansas, with its headquarter spot located in the city of Rogers. According to the list, Onyx Coffee Lab carries out its own full production coffee roasting, has a "state-of-the-art coffee bar," and even a barista training facility." The shop even goes beyond coffee — it also has a tasting restaurant, a bakery, a cocktail bar, and a taqueria and mezcal bar (which, by the way, there's a proper way to drink).

Onyx Coffee Lab reacted to the news on Instagram, writing, "We are deeply honored to be named the Best Coffee Shop in the World. This recognition belongs to our team. The baristas, roasters, trainers, bakers, and support staff who approach their work with discipline, care, and professionalism every single day." The caption goes on to express the company's emphasis on hospitality, noting that the team loves serving customers in a thoughtful way and creating community.