How Pizza Hut's Hand-Tossed Crust Is Changing In 2026
Pizza Hut has been a staple of the fast food scene for generations and helped define what we now know as fast food pizza. It debuted countless new products, but perhaps one of the most impactful was a Hand-Tossed crust, which was rolled out in 1982 and has been on the menu ever since. And it's about to change.
Pizza Hut's new Hand-Tossed crust retains the classic crispy and browned exterior but with a soft interior that feels lighter and airier than the old version. It's the first Hand-Tossed crust recipe change in over a decade, and the previous one also made the crust airier than before. Each of these new crusts also comes with the new Garlic-Parm Hut Blend. It's a mix of parmesan cheese, garlic, and butter to make the crust extra cheesy, garlicky, and savory — and it can be put on other crusts as well.
The new crust and seasoning are now available at a limited-time price thanks to the $10 Hut Crust deal. It offers a large, 3-topping pizza on either the Tavern Style, Thin 'n Crispy, or the new Hand-Tossed crust for a mere $10. It's not often you can get a large 3-topping pizza for $10, but Pizza Hut is also treading unusually troubled waters.
Pizza Hut's new crust, and hopes for a comeback
Despite its impressive cultural impact, Pizza Hut has had a rough few years in business of late. The chain is closing hundreds of stores in the first half of 2026 across several franchisees. Specific reasons were not given, but it's known that sales were relatively low and declined further through 2025. And this financial slump is not the company's first.
You may have wondered, "Whatever happened to those Taco Bell/Pizza Hut combination restaurants?" Parent company Yum! Brands decided to combine both of their classic properties, and for a time, these combo stores seemed to be everywhere. Yum! stayed mum on winding down this strategy, but their slide from prominence into obscurity suggests that sales were missing the mark. Unfortunately, they still are at Pizza Hut.
As of 2024, Pizza Hut's sales are about half those of the best-selling pizza chain in America, Domino's, which raked in nearly $10 billion. Pizza Hut is likely hoping that this revamp of a classic menu item, and that large 3-topping deal, finally help turn things around.