How Pizza Hut's Hand-Tossed Crust Is Changing In 2026

Pizza Hut has been a staple of the fast food scene for generations and helped define what we now know as fast food pizza. It debuted countless new products, but perhaps one of the most impactful was a Hand-Tossed crust, which was rolled out in 1982 and has been on the menu ever since. And it's about to change.

Pizza Hut's new Hand-Tossed crust retains the classic crispy and browned exterior but with a soft interior that feels lighter and airier than the old version. It's the first Hand-Tossed crust recipe change in over a decade, and the previous one also made the crust airier than before. Each of these new crusts also comes with the new Garlic-Parm Hut Blend. It's a mix of parmesan cheese, garlic, and butter to make the crust extra cheesy, garlicky, and savory — and it can be put on other crusts as well.

The new crust and seasoning are now available at a limited-time price thanks to the $10 Hut Crust deal. It offers a large, 3-topping pizza on either the Tavern Style, Thin 'n Crispy, or the new Hand-Tossed crust for a mere $10. It's not often you can get a large 3-topping pizza for $10, but Pizza Hut is also treading unusually troubled waters.