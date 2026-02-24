The British-Style Canned Food You Can Buy At Costco For A Steal

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you shop at a Costco location, it's possible to find numerous great deals, especially among the canned goods. The Kirkland Signature organic tomato paste, for instance, is among the bulk canned items from Costco to buy because each can in the pack costs less than $1. Since late January of this year, the warehouse club has been carrying Heinz Beans, a British recipe, for just $7.99 in stores. Packaged in a box of six cans, that price means each can is only about $1.33.

If you don't have a Costco near you, though, the Heinz Beans British Recipe cans are available to order online for $8.99. That makes each one about $1.50. You would have a hard time finding that kind of deal anywhere else because of up-charging and shipping costs, since these beans are made in England. On the Walmart website, for example, the best deal Daily Meal could find is a six-count that's normally priced at $22.98 — $3.83 per can. And Amazon is more expensive at $25 or about $4.17 per can. Meanwhile, shoppers have reported on Reddit that a can at their local grocery store costs anywhere from $3 to $5.