The British-Style Canned Food You Can Buy At Costco For A Steal
When you shop at a Costco location, it's possible to find numerous great deals, especially among the canned goods. The Kirkland Signature organic tomato paste, for instance, is among the bulk canned items from Costco to buy because each can in the pack costs less than $1. Since late January of this year, the warehouse club has been carrying Heinz Beans, a British recipe, for just $7.99 in stores. Packaged in a box of six cans, that price means each can is only about $1.33.
If you don't have a Costco near you, though, the Heinz Beans British Recipe cans are available to order online for $8.99. That makes each one about $1.50. You would have a hard time finding that kind of deal anywhere else because of up-charging and shipping costs, since these beans are made in England. On the Walmart website, for example, the best deal Daily Meal could find is a six-count that's normally priced at $22.98 — $3.83 per can. And Amazon is more expensive at $25 or about $4.17 per can. Meanwhile, shoppers have reported on Reddit that a can at their local grocery store costs anywhere from $3 to $5.
Time is of the essence if you want Heinz's British-style beans from Costco
While Costco only started selling Heinz Beans British Recipe earlier this year, it doesn't look like it will be keeping them in stock much longer. On February 23, a Reddit user posted a picture of a pallet of bulk cans with its price tag above, which now has an asterisk in the top right corner.
Nicknamed the "death star," an asterisk on a Costco price tag means the item isn't likely to be restocked anytime soon — or possibly ever. However, it's also possible that the reason for the asterisk in this case is simply that the expiration date on the cans is getting closer, or the manager of that store simply decided not to order more.
Are you one of the Costco shoppers who prefer Heinz beans over Bush's baked beans? It might be worth it to stock up on a few packs if they're destined to be added to the discontinued products from Costco that shoppers wish would come back. However, it's always best to check with your local warehouse club because availability can vary by location.