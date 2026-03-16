The 'Potentially Fatal' Reason Why Costco Just Recalled Its Meatloaf Meal Kit

A major recall has just hit one of Costco's ready-to-eat foods, and it affects over half the country. Costco is recalling its "Kirkland Signature Meatloaf with Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes " meal kits after being notified by an ingredient supplier, Griffith Foods Inc., that a meatloaf ingredient could potentially contain Salmonella — bacteria that can cause serious or fatal illness in some people. The item may also be labeled "Meatloaf with Mashed Yukon Potatoes and Glaze."

The affected products were sold in the following 26 states, plus Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico: Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

If you're wondering whether contaminated meatloaf is in your refrigerator, the recalled packages were sold between March 2 and March 13, and have sell-by dates between March 5 and March 16. Look for the date on the label, after the item name but before the ingredient list. Also, look for an item number of 30783. If any recalled product is found, do not eat it and return it to Costco for a full refund.