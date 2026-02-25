Costco's Beloved Danishes Just Got A Sweet And Savory Upgrade
Costco customers are frequently just as obsessed with the bakery as they are with the rest of the store. It offers oodles of items in an array of categories that largely stay the same, albeit with significant flavor variation over time. One of the dishes long offered by the Costco bakery is danishes, and like many other products over time, the chain has released a flavor new to the store.
Costco fans online have noticed the recent debut of strawberry and cheese danishes, made with a strawberry jam and cream cheese topping nestled in the fluffy, iced pastry. They can be reheated in the oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 10 minutes, but since they are made in-store, you might be lucky enough to pick up a still-warm box.
Like Costco's other danishes — almond, cherry, and cream cheese — these sweet treats are available in packs of four for $11.99, and you can mix and match them with whatever other varieties may be at your bakery. But strawberry and cream cheese is such a classic flavor combination that you may want to just get two boxes of them.
Strawberry cream cheese danishes are worth it, even in bulk
These mix-and-match danishes have long been one of Costco's must-have bakery items, and the introduction of this new and hopefully permanent flavor is a welcome shake-up to the store's offerings. Their picturesque appeal is a delightful preview of the burst of flavor awaiting inside, made all the more exciting by the Costco danish debut of one of the most common pastry flavor pairings out there.
If you doubt the popularity, look at the competition. Customers adore the Walmart bakery's strawberry and cheese danish, albeit with a different presentation. Rather than a box of four individual servings, Walmart's danish is one large pastry meant to be sliced and served as desired. Costco's portioning may be better for longer-term enjoyment, though.
Some people may say that large portion sizes are a reason to skip the Costco bakery section, but don't let that dissuade you from these danishes. Reddit users report that they freeze well when individually wrapped and can be reheated from frozen in an oven, toaster, or air fryer. Just place it in foil to protect the icing, and try 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 10 or so minutes (maybe less in an air fryer). It'll be like you just bought them fresh.