Costco's Beloved Danishes Just Got A Sweet And Savory Upgrade

Costco customers are frequently just as obsessed with the bakery as they are with the rest of the store. It offers oodles of items in an array of categories that largely stay the same, albeit with significant flavor variation over time. One of the dishes long offered by the Costco bakery is danishes, and like many other products over time, the chain has released a flavor new to the store.

Costco fans online have noticed the recent debut of strawberry and cheese danishes, made with a strawberry jam and cream cheese topping nestled in the fluffy, iced pastry. They can be reheated in the oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 10 minutes, but since they are made in-store, you might be lucky enough to pick up a still-warm box.

Like Costco's other danishes — almond, cherry, and cream cheese — these sweet treats are available in packs of four for $11.99, and you can mix and match them with whatever other varieties may be at your bakery. But strawberry and cream cheese is such a classic flavor combination that you may want to just get two boxes of them.